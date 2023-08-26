Home » THE NORTH FACE NSE Kollektion 2023 – Mode, Shopping, Designer, Trends
Entertainment

THE NORTH FACE NSE Kollektion 2023 – Mode, Shopping, Designer, Trends

by admin
THE NORTH FACE NSE Kollektion 2023 – Mode, Shopping, Designer, Trends

In August 2023, The North Face launches a new collection inspired by the evolution of technology. It bears the name NSE and expresses itself as a homage to the history of outdoor sports. It looks to the future and is about innovation. The result is a capsule collection that combines different outdoor sports activities, tech and fashion.

NSE inspired

The North Face Summit Series has been around since the early 2000s, when it was specifically designed as expedition and mountaineering gear. And since the technologies that have been specially adapted to these requirements have supported and satisfied countless mountaineers, the new collection deals once again with these successes. Because this season’s collection should also give inspiration and strength to the next generation of adventurers and make mountaineers happy. The Summit Series has a solid reputation, so it makes more than sense for The North Face to bring their archive into the future.

Capsule Collection

As a gift to all outdoor sports lovers, the capsule collection is aimed at all those who are open to new discoveries and should inspire them to internalize this as an attitude. Fears should be overcome and inhibitions fought. NSE leaves no room for prejudice. Instead, NSE stands for a timeless yet progressive look. The designs and colors and colors featured in the collection are tailored to that. The classic mountain bib and transvers jacket say goodbye and the Base Camp tote bag, the Fleeski bucket hat and the VECTIV Taraval Tech make a fresh appearance. There is guaranteed to be something for each of us to discover. The new NSE collection is available from August 24th, 2023 on The North Face website.

See also  Official comeback Show Luo laughs at himself as "old and fat" – Guangming Daily

Author: Aaliyah Netnakhon – Photos: PR

THE NORTH FACE NSE Kollektion 2023

You may also like

Members of Manolito Simonet y su Trabuco Orchestra...

First Episode of Self-Driving Travel Documentary Show ‘Departure...

theGINday: a 10-year history… and beyond

Legendary Salsa Singer Pupy Cantor Torres Passes Away...

1) “Gramicci Introduces the New 2023 Autumn and...

ALICE COOPER – Road

Zhuang Siming and Yang Ming: Clarifying the Misconception...

EXMORTUS – Necrophony

British Museum director resigns. The culprit has not...

Theatrical release of VIENNA CALLING – mica

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy