The North Face Purple Label Unveils 2024 Spring and Summer 'The Mountain Ivy' Series Lookbook
The North Face Purple Label Unveils 2024 Spring and Summer 'The Mountain Ivy' Series Lookbook

The North Face Purple Label Unveils 2024 Spring and Summer ‘The Mountain Ivy’ Series Lookbook

The North Face Purple Label Unveils 2024 Spring and Summer Lookbook

Outdoor clothing brand, The North Face Purple Label, has recently launched its 2024 Spring and Summer series Lookbook. The brand, known for its practical and functional mountain wear, as well as its preppy and street style, has combined all of these elements to create a new series titled “The Mountain Ivy”.

The new collection features a range of clothing items that are designed for everyday wear, including home wear and casual wear. The Lightweight Jackets and vests in the collection are made of breathable materials such as nylon and cotton, with the orange utility vest featuring multiple zippers and pockets, in contrast to the ivy-style Varsity Jacket. The range also includes Hoodies, Button-Up jackets, wide-fit sweatpants, cargo pants, short and long Tees with monochrome finishes and subtle patterns. The accessories in the collection include camouflage bags, orange belts, and hoods.

The North Face Purple Label’s 2024 spring and summer “The Mountain Ivy” series will be launched on nanamica’s official website next year. The collection is expected to attract outdoor enthusiasts, as well as those looking for stylish and functional everyday wear.

