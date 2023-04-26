The North Face Urban Exploration 2023 Spring/Summer REDISCOVER “Natural Exploration” Series Debuts, Reconstructing Unbounded Exploration Possibilities

Traveling through the urban jungle and encountering the wilderness of life, when the boundary between the city and nature becomes increasingly blurred, a new generation of explorers is also rethinking, starting again and boldly capturing the “new life” moment in the process of embracing new changes. The North Face Urban Exploration 2023 spring/summer series continues the theme of “city is nature”, deeply examines the fluid changes between the city and nature, and finds a self-balance between functional attributes and mountain style. The new REDISCOVER “Natural Exploration” series re-explores the boundary between the city and the outdoors, and uses multiple technologies and professional functions to set off a new functional exploration journey. With clear colors and self-expression, it innovates the summer outdoor aesthetics, and explores at will.

Fearless exploration，free expression

Break the shackles, stare without fear, and meet multiple selves in the high enthusiasm for exploration. The North Face Urban Exploration 2023 Spring/Summer REDISCOVER “Natural Exploration” series uses texture functions and cutting-edge appearance to help every explorer in endless adventures, conveying a firm attitude and true self, walking on the streets of the city The alley can also stand at the front line of natural outdoor exploration. In addition, this season’s series cleverly uses the “color mix and match” formula, breaks the rules of color blocks, and strongly combines elegant earth tones with versatile black tones. fashion vision. Men’s Mountain Khaki Shirt in a relaxed fit with DWR[1]Water-repellent technology, no fear of changing summer weather, hidden function pockets low-key to implement the supremacy of practicality. The stacked hooded windproof vest enriches the overall layers, and the super-large three-dimensional pockets are convenient for on-the-go storage. The detachable hood and adjustable hem can freely get rid of the constraints of the environment, further stimulating the potential for exploration.

DWR: The defense line through which water molecules penetrate the fabric. The main function is to trap moisture on the surface of the fabric, and this treatment will enhance the breathability of the fabric. While accelerating its drying speed, it can effectively block dust and oil, and keep the surface of clothes clean.

Women’s round-neck long skirt breaks the stereotyped dressing boundaries. The proper fit and flared silhouette give free space, and the walking is light and light. Pair it with a short functional vest to modify the waist curve, and the inspiration unlocks multi-functional dressing methods: from the simple and casual wearing of a single piece, to the elegant and smart wearing of shoulder straps. The breathable and wear-resistant urban outdoor functional slippers provide soothing support when stepping into the urban forest, and you can enjoy freedom without any scruples when you expand your exploration territory.

lightweight summer，Outstanding

From the steel jungle to the boundless mountains and seas, the exploration of DNA never stops. The North Face has upgraded the aesthetics of the same color system this season. Through the color collision of different fabrics and materials, the overall visual effect and harmony of the clothing are reshaped, and the integration of WINDWALL[1], DWR and other cutting-edge technologies, with windproof, waterproof, anti-ultraviolet and other performance blessings, it will fully face the scorching heat. Lightweight fabrics and neat tailoring create a “light” and cool outdoor outfit, releasing stress and allowing you to explore more freely. The men’s windproof and water-repellent purple suit not only continues the mountain style, but also has a sense of relaxation. The adjustable drawstring and multi-pocket design are unique and ingenious to inject functional vitality into urban daily life.

Bid farewell to the dullness and monotony of ordinary sun protection jackets. This season’s women’s sun protection jackets use the stitching technology of DWR lightweight fabrics and elastic mesh fabrics to realize the advanced possibility of lightweight, dry and distinct layers of jackets; the unique patchwork design on the back waist of the same color refreshing functional shorts is convenient Hang clothes and other items, free your hands easily, and make walking more fun. The outdoor lightweight cushioning slippers come with eye-catching color contrast and anti-slip design, helping to step into unknown areas and enjoy the charm of exploration.

WINDWALL: Windwall technology with water-repellent treatment on the surface is a functional windproof fabric used by The NorthFace. It can prevent the wind from passing through the fabric, thereby greatly reducing the impact of the human body from the cold wind and making the wearer feel more comfortable.

inspiration combination，multifaceted aesthetics

Unnecessary outside noise, firmly reconstruct the aesthetic proposition of outdoor exploration. The REDISCOVER “Natural Exploration” series plays with mountain tones, develops comfortable silhouettes, and helps explorers freely touch the fashion context in the mix and match of multiple inspirations. The windproof and water-repellent technical fabrics are combined with simple solid colors, reshaping the refreshing summer with ease, and easily coping with changeable weather; the loose version creates more inclusiveness and freedom, and you can experience the way of exploring as you want; multi-pocket and drawstring hem The design incorporates natural interest, and the whimsical green tone awakens the inner desire to go outdoors; the flexible use of material layering and color splicing techniques unlocks more inspirations for outfits in style collisions.

Redefine the concept of urban outdoors, and create more moments full of fashion and functional aesthetics in the brand-new relationship between people, the city and nature. The North Face Urban Exploration 2023 spring and summer once again opened the journey of unbounded exploration. The REDISCOVER “Natural Exploration” series leads the new season of summer fashion with the new mountain aesthetics, arousing more interest in outdoor exploration for urban explorers. No matter when and where, you can set off freely and feel the fun of exploration.

No matter where you are, the exploration never stops!

#NorthfaceUE

#NeverStopExploring