The tacit cooperation combination The North Face and Japanese leather craftsman brand Hender Scheme have launched a joint series for the first time in 2020, and they continue to bring unexpected designs every quarter. Come to the fourth wave of joint series.

As the final chapter of the collaboration series, this time with the theme of “things that change, things that do not change”, through simple black and white tones, with leather, down material and The North Face’s classic quilting process, it brings autumn and winter seasons Four new products are designed to show both parties’ insistence on outdoor aesthetics and functionality.

Regarding the new products of this season, the “HS Down Climbing Diversity” shoes, which are like platform shoes, have a double-layer design. In addition to the waterproof outer layer, there is a layer of elastic knitted socks inside, while the rounded “HS Nuptse Down Mule” shoes are For a relatively casual look, both shoes incorporate a toothed outsole and opt for a drawstring lacing system instead of traditional laces, blending urban style with the performance needed for natural activities; other accessories include a scarf that doubles as a headgear And storage blankets, simple in style but practicality, can present different functions by easy changes such as folding, turning over, and tightening.

The latest joint series of Hender Scheme x The North Face is expected to be open for pre-order from today and will be available online on November 25. Interested readers may wish to go to the official website for detailed purchase information.