The novena in honor of San Antonio de Padua began

The novena in honor of San Antonio de Padua began

04/06/2023

The Catholic community of Colonia Dora began to participate in the liturgical celebrations and activities scheduled for the Novena and Patronal Festival in honor to the Patron Saint of Colonia Dora, St. Anthony of Padua.

The organizers invite you to listen and follow these scheduled activities that began at the home of Marcia Aymeric, due to inclement weather; (it was planned in Manuel Belgrano square).

The intention of this first day is for “the families of our community where peace reigns, union, progress, love that is the source and creation of GOD.” For this and other thanksgivings, requests that you bring in your heart, we begin this novena, celebrating the patron of our city of Colonia Dora.

