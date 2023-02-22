The photography blogger panicked when his fans doubled in a month: the photos are all fake, they are not human at all

The number of fans doubled within a month, but the photography blogger panicked and couldn’t help but confess:

My photos are all AI generated.

Beginning in October last year, this brother named Jos Avery (hereinafter referred to as Brother Joe) began to post photos on social networks, and since then he has set up his own photography personality——

Mainly focus on black and white portraits, and occasionally post landscapes.

Looking at it now, his blogging frequency is indeed not low. Send only one at a time. In the early stage, I posted several times a day, and then maintained a steady rate of posting once a day.

After all, the whole process of shooting + post-production requires a lot of work.

Every time I publish, there are attracted netizens who praise: You deserve recognition. (You deserve to be recognized)

As a result, the attention has soared in just a few months, from only one or two hundred likes at the beginning, to tens of thousands of random ones now.

Now Brother Qiao is completely panicked, the number of fans has far exceeded his expectations, so he had to contact the media to admit:

Those portraits are not people at all!

event details

Judging from Brother Qiao’s homepage, it’s true that fans can’t be blamed for admitting their mistakes. Obviously he wrote the introduction himself, such words as portrait, black and white, etc., is a completely proper photography blogger~

According to arstechnica news, in January this year, Brother Qiao contacted them on his own initiative. At that time, the number of fans had already reached 12,000, which far exceeded expectations and made him a little afraid to tell the truth.

I want to confess:They are all portraits generated by AI and refined by humans, and 95% of fans may not realize it.

Brother Joe emphasized that while his images are not real photographs (with the exception of two), they still required a lot of human retouching to form the realistic portraits they are now.

Specifically, he started by using Midjourney, a once-popular AI generation tool, to select a few photos as candidates, or to combine the best parts of multiple images.

On this basis, Brother Qiao used professional post-processing software such as PS and Lightroom to polish and repair some obvious defects, such as eyes, face and hands.

He admitted: The whole process was very tedious. With such a set of data, in the 160 posts published, Brother Qiao has generated 13,723 photos, which does not include midway cancellations.

In other words, 85 pictures have to be generated each time to extract a usable image.

After this experience, he came to a conclusion that the creative process is still largely in the hands of artists or photographers, rather than computers and AI.

In addition to post-processing the AI ​​photos, Brother Qiao also carefully named each portrait and made up a story, creating an instant sense of atmosphere.

(I wonder if this story is also generated by ChatGPT)

So, with realistic photos, names, and corresponding story descriptions, it’s no wonder that Brother Qiao’s blog can attract a lot of fans to immerse in it, and the account has increased by tens of thousands of followers within four months.

But now some netizens have come to their senses and went to Brother Qiao to reveal his true face. Compared with the previous praise, his attitude can be described as a 180-degree turn:

You should be ashamed.

Are stories also generated?

Earn money with AIGC

In fact, there are many things like Big Brother Joe that rely on AIGC-related technologies to gain attention and even make money.

Previously, Ali Abdaal, a million-dollar YouTube blogger and a master of Cambridge, used the AI ​​​​application connected to GPT-3 to write tweets, and the result directly received the highest attention ever.

a while ago,There is also a young lady who used ChatGPT to write an article on data analysis, and as a result, she directly earned 2,000 US dollars a day, which is almost 14,000 yuan.

On Zhihu, some friends often use ChatGPT to answer questions.

This wave, it can be regarded as making money for this wave of bloggers.

