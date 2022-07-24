The number of operating theaters exceeded 10,000 for 25 consecutive days, and the total box office exceeded 4 billion yuan——

Movie summer heat is expected to continue

This year’s movie summer season has entered the second half. According to Beacon Professional Edition data, as of July 22, the total box office of this year’s summer program has exceeded 4 billion yuan, which is basically the same as the same period last year. The operating rate of theaters in most cities has basically recovered to the level of the same period last year, and the overall recovery is good.

Since June, with the support of a series of measures by the central and local governments to accelerate the recovery of consumption, various businesses of film companies have gradually recovered.

Up to now, there are 10,119 operating theaters nationwide, and the operating rate of theaters is 83.2%. From a regional perspective, some new first-tier and second-tier cities, such as Wuhan, Changsha, Foshan, etc., performed outstandingly, and their box office share was more than 20% higher than that of the previous year. This also shows that the supply of films in the domestic film market and the audience’s demand for film viewing are gradually recovering.

The recovery in theater operating rates has driven more high-quality films to be released. Up to now, there are 7 films in the summer archives that have exceeded 100 million yuan at the box office. Among them, the best performer is “Events in Life”, which currently has a cumulative box office of more than 1.48 billion yuan, ranking among the top three at the box office this year. Experts said that this shows that domestic films need to continuously expand the selection of materials, and find the password to empathize with the public through fresher stories and more layered themes.

Among the films to be released, “Tomorrow’s War” and “Lonely Walking on the Moon” have great market potential. Among them, the crew of “Lonely Walking on the Moon” used 15 studios totaling more than 40,000 square meters, and 95% of the shots involved special effects. At the same time, in order to simulate the real moon surface, the crew laid 200 tons of sand and gravel to simulate the moon in the 6,000-square-meter studio. The surface dust, 100% real scene builds the moon base, the visual effects scenes are shocking, and the comedy genre has a wide audience base, and the market expectations are high.

The summer movies as a whole show the characteristics of diversified types and different audiences. Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critic Society, said that from a global perspective, the summer vacation is one of the most important timetables in the year, with the advantages of long duration, rich film types, and meeting the needs of multi-level viewing. However, judging from the currently scheduled films, it remains to be seen whether there is a lack of top blockbusters.

In terms of film marketing, summer films pay great attention to the connection with users in the early stage of their release, and create topics on Weibo, Douyin and other platforms, create topics, and intelligently locate potential audiences. Media comments, etc., to promote hot interaction. For example, during the release of “Major Events in Life”, the Xuanfa team set off multiple rounds of movie viewing crazes with topics such as “Major Events in Life”.

Compared with previous years, the number of films released this summer is less, and small and medium-sized films have a schedule environment that stands out. According to the data of the Lighthouse Professional Edition, since 2014, when records began, except for 2014 and 2020, the number of films released in the summer season has been more than 100, and only 56 films were released this summer. Behind this, there are not only worries about the repeated epidemic situation, but also wait-and-see on the market environment. In this context, it is not easy to achieve the current box office results in the summer season. This also reflects from the side that the market demand is still strong, and the suppressed theater consumption is expected to be released.

In the short term, the epidemic has repeatedly caused a certain impact on the domestic film market, but the experience accumulated by theaters in normalized epidemic prevention and control still guarantees the orderly release of a large number of high-quality films. In general, the crisis in the film market coexists with new machines. In the era of multi-screen competition, audiences’ desire for high-quality content has not changed. Film creators still need to keep up with the times and revive the big screen with high-quality content. (Reporter Jiang Tianjiao)