“The oath of Pamfir”, from Ukraine a debut of great interest

A debut film not to be missed: it is “The Oath of Pamfir”, a Ukrainian film, presented at the Cannes Film Festival in the Directors’ Fortnight section in 2022.

Just arrived in Italian cinemas, this feature film is the debut of Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, director born in 1983, who has made numerous short films in the past and who we hope will return to work soon in the future, given the current situation in his country.

At the center of the story is a man who returns to his family after months of absence, with the idea of ​​wanting to be a good father to his only son. Too bad he finds himself giving up on the intent to support his family honestly, because he will choose to reconnect with his troubled past. The will to be able to give everything to his son without making him want for anything, will lead him down a dangerous path, where he will risk irreversible consequences. The plot, which recalls a gangster-movie, is certainly not the most original and many passages are predictable, but the film still manages to function and involve thanks to an absolutely mature aesthetic and the remarkable formal control that Sukholytkyy demonstrates. Sobchuk from the very first scenes.

Masterful sequence shots

Following the tradition of several great Eastern European masters, the new director also pays great attention to the movements of the camera, starting with some masterful long shots that remain impressed even at the end of the vision.Although some dramaturgical passages are rather immature, even in the characterization of some too stereotyped characters, the visual apparatus compensates well for some limitations of the script, keeping the interest and tension high up to the last minutes. You don’t see debuts like this every week and, for those who is looking for films other than those that usually fill our theaters during the summer, it is certainly a product to see. Finally, it should be noted that the numerous insights into Ukrainian culture can only arouse considerable interest in the viewer.

Stephen Curry – Underrated

Instead, one of the most anticipated sports documentaries of the season has arrived on Apple TV+: “Stephen Curry – Underrated”, dedicated to one of the greatest talents in the history of American basketball. NBA champion four times with his Golden State Warriors, Curry has began his career as a decidedly underrated player and then revolutionized the game of basketball. In this product, which alternates between interviews and archival materials, fans will find many interesting anecdotes and several highly motivational passages, capable of increasing the passion towards this extraordinary player. It’s a pity, however, that this film is partly the victim of over-constructed passes and several uselessly rhetorical moments that limit the general involvement: faced with a player of this type, there was no need to force the hand, it was enough to tell it in a simple and spontaneous way to entertain the viewer in the right way.

