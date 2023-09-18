The objectives of Econyl, the circular nylon that aims for zero impact

Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the first to focus on Econyl was Kelly Slater, when he hung up his surfboard to dedicate himself to clothing with his Outerknown brand. Then came Stella McCartney’s sustainable fashion. Today there are more than 500 fashion and sportswear brands, and around sixty interior and automotive design brands that use regenerated nylon, which can be regenerated infinite times, produced by the Trentino-based Aquafil with a hi-tech process that brings back the polymer yarn in its original state.

Aquafil, continuous training and sustainability go hand in hand

The most recent brand to adopt Econyl is Arena, a swimwear and sportswear manufacturer focused on water sports that followed industry leader Speedo and giant Adidas. Furthermore, the Arena brand was born on the initiative of Horst Dassler, the son of the creator of Adidas: the two stories therefore intersect again on the thread of the circular and sustainable economy. Arena, which already produces over 90% of its swimsuits in recycled nylon, has chosen Aquafil yarn for its racing swimsuits: the Powerskin St Next model is the first competition shorts approved by the Italian Federation (Fina) designed as entry level for young people entering the world of racing.

«Econyl is a brand recognized in terms of circularity and transparency – says Filippo Antoniello, global brand manager of Arena -. And thanks to over three years of research and development, Arena has managed to achieve even greater performance than the previous virgin nylon fabric, guaranteeing greater and longer-lasting muscle compression over time. It is true that sustainability has a cost for companies but, in addition to satisfying growing consumer demand, it is necessary to make the company’s business more ethical and compatible with the environment.” The project is ready to restart focusing on costumes for professionals. Even Vilebrequin, again with its swimsuits, and Patagonia, for the interiors of its jackets, have chosen recycled nylon from Aquafil.

The Arco (Trento) group thus continues its bet on the circular economy. Its depolymerization and repolymerization process, behind which lies a split and recomposition of the caprolactam molecule (the technical name of the raw material nylon6), allows the recovery of materials such as disused fishing nets or those recovered from the seabed by volunteers of Healthy Seas, the fluff, the upper part of the floor carpets, almost entirely of US origin, and non-reusable industrial waste.

Every day, 150-200 tons of waste enter the Ajdovščina plant in Slovenia, reduced to fragments and prepared to be regenerated in the nearby Lubjana plant, transforming into 30 thousand tons of virgin yarns per year. The processing waste does not go beyond 10-12%, but Aquafil works to reintroduce this into the production cycle too. Already today, underlines the CEO of Aquafil Giulio Bonazzi, «we are around emissions of one kg of CO2 per kg of nylon produced, with a decidedly lower impact compared to the 8-9 kg of that produced from scratch: the objective is to go below the kilo”. Econyl today represents 47% of the group’s turnover from synthetic fibers, equal to just under 90% of the total of 670 million euros expected for 2023, down compared to 684 in 2022, the effect of the decline in demand and the increase of prices: «The goal is to reach 60% of the turnover by the end of 2025», he continues. Aquafil is aimed at producers, but «we are working to spread the Econyl brand, with communication plans on markets such as China – notes Bonazzi -. Now we are focusing on our e-commerce platform, made available to producers who use our nylon: today we have around a million contacts per year, we want to grow to reach four times that amount, also opening up to big brands, in order to provide a common marketplace for Econyl brand products”.