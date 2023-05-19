The Ocean – Holocene

told? Is that in the house? The Ocean? The finale of the youngest studio album released in autumn 2020 was dedicated to the current age, that of humanity, and surprised with its dark, synthetic characteristics. In fact, it should become the stepping stone for new material, exceptionally based on synth ideas from Peter Voigtmann. Different and yet typically The Ocean, that’s what mastermind Robin Staps called these drafts, which should form the basis for the appendix of the last double album. „Holocene“ dares and tries musically more than ever without indulging in complete alienation. And yet the collective is stripping off its already loose post corset more and more.

Already the opening “Preboreal” hints at changes, accompanied by subtle synthetics. Loïc Rossetti can let off steam vocally, sings clearly and engagingly, while the rest of the instrumentation is added in installments. The complex heaviness of the second half is more reminiscent of something typical of The Ocean, without completely surrendering to the raging chaos. In “Sea Of Reeds”, for example, this energy performance is missing, instead it remains with shadowy alternative wisdom, which brought in quite suitable Radiohead comparisons in the run-up. “Subboreal” alternates between rough post-rage outbursts and flawless trip-hop. From a purely logical point of view, that shouldn’t actually work so well, but I can’t get it out of my head.

However, the classic The Ocean keeps popping up, for example in the closing “Subatlantic”. Here, too, it doesn’t work without ominous electronics, which always keep the quiet passages charged with tension. Cathartic explosions are reminiscent of heavy feats, the second half in particular is a biting marvel. When a playful guitar finally shows up and stirs up more turmoil, it’s all vain. In “Unconformities” Karin Park (including Årabrot) stops by and with her at the same time spooky and catchy vocals provides what is probably the most accessible track on the record. After about four minutes the sky darkens and sets the stage for frontal brutality with crust undertones. This drastic approach works really well.

Even after more than two decades, The Ocean can still surprise and set new standards. “Holocene” maintains the level of the incredibly strong recent releases and yet turns out to be completely different. Of course, one almost wants to say, the familiar heaviness is retained, but this is now interpreted in a completely different way. The synthetic influences, the trip-hop vibes that are particularly prominent in the middle of the album, the ominous electronics – all of this fits surprisingly well with the sound of the collective. Appropriate ideas are woven harmoniously and abruptly into the very familiar sound robe and result in a monumental whole that ultimately seems wonderfully logical for the previous work. Reinvented and at the same time in the familiar top form – nobody can match The Ocean.

Rating: 9/10

Available from: 05/19/2023

Available through: Pelagic Records (Cargo Records)

Website: www.theoceancollective.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theoceancollective

Slider-Pic (c) Geoffrey Wallang

Category: Magazin, Reviews