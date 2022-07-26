Original title: The official film list of the 79th Venice Film Festival announced that the new “Sweet Tea” film was shortlisted for the main competition, and none of the Chinese films were shortlisted

Sohu Entertainment News The 79th Venice International Film Festival announced the official shortlist of each unit.

“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino and “Sweet Tea” re-cooperate with the new film “Bone and All”, “Black Swan” director Darren Aronofsky’s new film “Whale”, 23 films including “Birdman” director Alessandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s new work “The Poet” and Marilyn Monroe’s biopic “Blonde Beauty” were shortlisted for the main competition unit.

New films starring Cate Blanchett, Penelope Cruz, Tilda Swinton and other acting goddesses are all listed.

Sweet Tea’s new film “Bone and All” was shortlisted for the main competition unit

Wife and husband Mu Satoshi starred in the Japanese film “A Certain Man” and was shortlisted for the Horizon section, and another “Love Life” directed by Japanese director Koji Fukada was shortlisted for the main competition section. The late South Korean director Kim Ki-duk’s posthumous work “Call of God” was shortlisted for the out-of-competition screening section.

Two Japanese films entered the main competition and the Horizon section respectively

No Chinese films were shortlisted in each unit.

The Venice Film Festival will be held from August 31st to September 10th, local time. The complete film list of each unit↓↓

【Main competition unit】

Noah Baumbach, “White Noise” (opening film)

Alessandro Gonzalez Inarritu “The Poet”

Darren Aronofsky, “The Whale”

Luca Guadagnino, “Bone and All” (starring Timothy Chalamet)

Roman Gavras, “Athena”

Alice Diop “Saint Omer”

Andrew Dominic “Blonde”

Todd Field, “Tal” (starring Cate Blanchett)

“Love Life” by Koji Fukada

Gianni Amelio, “The Ant King”

Emmanuel Criales, “Huge” (starring Penelope Cruz)

Suzanne Nikiarelli “Chiara”

Andrea Palaulo, “Monica”

Jafar Panahi, “No Bears”

Laura Petras, “All The Beauty And The Bloodshed”

Joanna Hogg, The Eternal Daughter (starring Tilda Swinton)

Wahid Jalivand, “Beyond The Wall”

Martin Macdonald, The Banshee of Inisher Island

Santiago Mitre, Argentina, 1995

Frederick Wiseman, “A Couple”

Florian Zeller, “Son Trapped in Mind”

“Our Ties” by Roshdie Zem

Rebecca Zrotowski, “Other People’s Children”

【Horizon Unit】

Opening film: Roberto de Paul “The Princess”

Juan Diego Boto, “Edge Stories”

Ishikawa Kei “A Certain Man” (starring husband and wife Satoshi Mu, Sakura Ando, ​​Masataka Kubota)

Jean-Paul Salomi, “The Unionists” (starring Isabelle Huppert)

“The Happiest Man in the World” by Tiona Struga Mitevska

【Non-competition unit】

Paul Schrader, The Master Gardener

“Drought” by Paul Welzi

Ty West, “The Beads of Desire”

Olivia Wilde, “Don’t Worry, Darling”

Kim Ki-duk “Call of God”

Bill Pollard, “Dreamin’ Wild”

Francis Carosini, “The Hanging Sun”

Ralph Diaz, “When The Waves Are Gone”

Oliver Hermanus, “Desire to Live”

