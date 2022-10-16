On October 14, Legend of Sword and Fairy officially announced that “The Legend of Sword and Fairy IV” will launch a new officially authorized novel. The novel is written by Su Mana (representative work “Ancient Secret Treaty on the Classic of Mountains and Seas”), and Yao Zhuangxian is personally responsible for the supervision. But now some netizens have posted, The official novel of “The Legend of Sword and Fairy IV” is suspected of plagiarizing the previous fan novel “The Legend of Sword and Fairy IV” Mujian Star Edition.

The netizen also attached two comparisons from the two novels, many of which are the same.

In this regard, Xianjian officials and Su Mana have not yet responded.

It is understood that after the release of “The Legend of Sword and Fairy IV” in 2007, Mujian Xingxing was moved and spent half a year completing the first edition of the novel. Eight years later (2015), Mujian Xingxing made another major revision to the novel and became the version we see today.

In November 2017, Xianjian officially released the crowdfunding project “The Legend of Sword and Fairy Four Official Planning and Setting Collection Qionghua Yaozhang”, which included novels written by Mu Jianxingxing. Officials believe that the novel is “very well-known among Xianjian players” and is worthy of collection.