Argentina is one step away from becoming in the new headquarters of the U20 World Cup, which will start on May 20 and it was taken from Indonesia, after some conflicts of a political nature.

The national team did not qualify for the tournament, so the AFA acted quickly and requested to host the contest. Everything indicates that there would be approval from Fifa and it would be announced in the next few hours.

In fact, Gianni Infantino landed this Thursday morning in Paraguay and met with Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol. Some media maintain that there was also a talk with Claudio Tapia to finalize the details.

As for the national team, Javier Mascherano led the team in the South American tournament and failed to classify it to the final Hexagonal. After that bad result, he resigned from the position and now he would be sought again to lead the team if Argentina organizes the World Cup.

These are key hours to find out about Fifa’s decision and finish defining whether Claudio Tapia adds another achievement behind him. As the tournament takes place in May, players who are active in Europe could be transferred this time and the team will have a stronger squad.

