“Magic World Mobile Games” “National Color and Beauty” Oiran Competition is now online. During the period from 10:00 on August 4th to 23:59 on August 23rd, relevant events and activities will come.

Each player can offer peonies to the goddess in their hearts to increase the charm value and help her win good grades on the Supreme Oiran Ranking.

And sending roses can also gain qi value, and participate in the competition for the Supreme Flower Ranking!

In terms of rewards, players who participate in the elegant event, Tianzi flower field, and Qunfangdouyan activities will have the opportunity to obtain peony flowers and Tianzi peony seeds for the goddess.[绑]National Color Crystal[绑]Stamina Crystal[绑]Wait for the reward!

Brand new competition system

1. This year’s “National Color Youth” oiran competition is divided into 5 schedules, namely audition, preliminary, promotion, resurrection and finals. Each schedule has a corresponding list, which can be chosen by you. Bring more rich experience and rewards!

2. During this period, the more peony flowers corresponding to the current schedule are received by the female gods, the higher the charm value of this schedule, the higher the ranking in the corresponding list, and the more generous the reward~

3. On the settlement date of the list, female candidates who reach the specified ranking will have the opportunity to enter the next competition.

4. The fourth schedule “Resurrection” is aimed at the goddesses who failed to enter the “finals”. The top of the resurrection competition can advance to the finals, and continue to fight against other celebrities who have already won the finals, and compete for the honor of oiran. ~

5. In this Oiran voting, different voting props are used in different stages of the competition, and the charm value will be cleared at the beginning of each competition. ?

6. This ranking is based on the ranking of the entire region and the entire server, and the corresponding rewards are also distributed according to the global ranking.

7. Cross-server voting is open to all players~

*The Charisma Points obtained for each race will be cleared when the next race starts.

Youth won the first place, and the name moved the Quartet?

During the event, you can[国色芳华]—[进入榜单]Check the top oiran list corresponding to the current schedule.

The Supreme Oiran list will be divided into the Supreme Oiran Sea Selection List, the Supreme Oiran Preliminary List, the Supreme Oiran Promotion List, the Supreme Oiran Resurrection List and the Supreme Oiran Final List according to the schedule. sort.

Each time you receive a peony from the current schedule will increase the charm value. After the event is over, the selected candidates who rank in the designated places on the list will receive corresponding rewards via email.

1. Audition stage:

At the audition stage, if the charm value reaches 1500, you will get an exclusive ghost. The top 100 will be able to advance to the preliminary round, and you will also receive an additional youth goddess and natural beauty that is valid until 23:59 on July 31, 2023.[绑](light effect title) and other ranking rewards;

2. Preliminary round:

In the preliminary stage, the top 50 in charm value can advance to the next round, and get the Goddess of Youth · Shuyue Shaohua, which is valid until 23:59 on July 31, 2023[绑](light effect title), national color Tianxiang Lingxi box (fashion) and other ranking rewards;

3. Promotion stage:

The top 10 top oirans on the list can advance to the finals and receive the Goddess of Youth, Peerless Grace, which is valid until 23:59 on July 31, 2023.[绑](light effect title), national color Tianxiang Xianyuan box (fashion), and limited dance moves and other ranking rewards;

4. Resurrection stage

The 1st place in the Easter competition can advance to the finals and get the Goddess of Youth·Peerless Grace, which is valid until 23:59 on July 31, 2023[绑](light effect title), national color Tianxiang Xianyuan box (fashion), and limited dance moves and other ranking rewards;

5. Final stage:

The finalists of the Supreme Oiran List will receive the Goddess of Youth·Peerless Grace, which is valid until 23:59 on July 31, 2023.[绑](light effect title), 35-star Xia Feibu Cha, 3-star annihilation 1-3 optional, national color and heavenly fragrance like a dream box (fashion), and limited dance moves and other ranking rewards.

Thousands of clouds, unparalleled in the world?

During the event, you can go through[国色芳华]—[进入榜单]Check out the Supreme Flower List.

The Supreme Flower Treasure List will be sorted in real time according to the god-chosen’s own Treasure value. For each peony from the current schedule, the chosen person can increase the corresponding qi value. After the event, the top 100 selected candidates will receive corresponding rewards via email.

1. The top 100 in the Supreme Flower Treasure List can get an exclusive phantom soul, which is valid until 23:59 on July 31, 2023.[绑](light effect title), national color Tianxiang Acacia box (fashion) and other rewards;

2. The top 50 in the Supreme Flower Treasure List will receive an additional Golden Jade God and Aristocrats that are valid until 23:59 on July 31, 2023[绑](light effect title), national color Tianxiang Lingxi box (fashion) and other rewards;

3. The top 10 in the Supreme Huahao list can obtain the God of Jinyu Fengya Yinghao which is valid until 23:59 on July 31, 2023 on the basis of the above two list rewards[绑](Light effect title), 35-star Xia Feibu Cha, 3-star annihilation 1-3 optional, national color and heavenly fragrance like a dream box (fashion), and limited dance moves and other ranking rewards

correct! The top of the Supreme Hua Kui finals list and the top of the Supreme Hua Huo list, you can also get additional out-of-print exclusive custom fashion and wings! I believe that the whole Attia continent will turn their backs on you!

special reminder:

① The list of this event is shared by all servers in the whole region, regardless of version;

②The list rewards of the Supreme Oiran Tournament Finals and the Supreme Flower Treasure List will be issued after the 2-day list publicity period;

③You need to fill in and submit the relevant information for customization and in-kind rewards before 23:59 on August 31, 2022. Overdue will be regarded as giving up the reward automatically. The production period of customized rewards is about 30 days.

The above is the relevant information of this “Magic World Mobile Games” oiran competition, players and friends who like it must not miss the relevant activities~

