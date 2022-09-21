Original title: The old drama bone Jiang David rarely shared a photo with his wife’s love. This year, he has shot 6 works.

Jiang David, an old TV drama bone, is very qualified in Hong Kong, and his acting skills have been praised by many audiences. He is still a loving wife and never gives up on a sick wife. It’s even more rare for him to share loving photos with his wife recently. They have been inseparable for many years. Some time ago, he also shared the works he shot this year, and found that he had already shot 6 works. It’s not easy to make so much at this age.

David Jiang is a veteran actor recognized by many audiences, and his acting skills have always been loved by audiences. Today, his role in “TVB” still gets people complimenting his acting skills. David Jiang was still handsome when he was young, so he used to be the protagonist of the movie. However, as he got older, he became a supporting character, but he didn’t mind. Instead, he felt that it was a good choice to guide young artists.

It turns out that Jiang David is still playing social networking sites at this age. He rarely shares photos with his wife lately. In the photo, the couple are both smiling. Although there is no intimate action, it can be seen that they get along very naturally. It’s really rare to be able to show affection at this age. The two have been inseparable for many years. This photo is a little blurry. It should be a screenshot.

My wife was seriously ill once, when David Jiang chose to stop working and stay by her side. Fortunately, his wife recovered and he can continue filming on TVB with peace of mind.

Although Jiang David is very old, he is still obsessed with drama. This year, the shooting of six works has been completed, including TV series and movies, among which there are many scenes in TV series, not just going through the motions. He is still physically strong and I believe he will continue to shoot in the future.

David Jiang's family is all related to the entertainment industry, and his wife used to be an artist. The son-in-law is the familiar Cao Yonglian. His son has also been a singer in recent years, and now he occasionally broadcasts live broadcasts. As for brothers, there are Qin Pei, Dong Shengyi, and niece Jiang Liwen, all of whom developed in the Hong Kong entertainment industry. It can be said that everyone has a relationship with the Hong Kong circle.