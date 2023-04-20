The old opera bone sits in a “chair” to see all kinds of things-Fujian Entertainment-Southeast.com

The movie “Not Ending”, which is currently being screened nationwide, has been shortlisted for the best film in the Horizon section of the Venice Film Festival and the Discovery section of the Toronto Film Festival. In the screenwriting team of this film, there is a “post-90s” youth from Lianjiang—…

The reporter learned from the press conference yesterday that on the evening of the 14th, the famous musician Tan Dun will perform his symphony work “Dunhuang·Ode to Compassion” at the Fujian Grand Theater. This is his first performance at Banyan.

The Science and Technology Section of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival and the Special Effects Film Screening of the China Science and Technology Museum will be fully opened on the 5th. From April 5th to May 5th, the China Science and Technology Museum Special Effects Theater will focus on screenings from Australia, Belgium, Canada…

2023-04-10

2023-04-03

Recently, the Xiamen Film and Television Shooting Base cooperated with Xiamen No. 3 Middle School, Xiamen Haicang Experimental Middle School, Xiamen No. 10 Middle School, and Xiang'an No. 1 Middle School to carry out film and television research experience courses.

Recently, the Anxi Digital Resource Center of the China Film Archive was unveiled in Anxi County. On the same day, Liu Cixin Science Fiction Comic Universe Anxi Studio, Yiku (Anxi) Digital Media Co., Ltd., Kuaishou Fusion Media Research Institute and other high-quality…

On the 27th of a century, the torch is passed on from generation to generation. To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Beijing-Hanzhou Railway Workers' Movement and the 100th anniversary of the martyr Lin Xiangqian's sacrifice, in 2023 the National Arts Fund communication and promotion funding project, the new modern Peking opera "Lin Xiangqian…

2023-03-31

On the evening of March 26, the 11th China University Student Television Festival with the theme of "Forge ahead, youth, power, and me" came to an end at the Fuzhou Strait Olympic Sports Center with the song "Set Sail to See China".

2023-03-28

On March 25, the first "Chinese Film Screenwriter Week" with the theme of "learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to create new brilliance in film literature" opened in Quanzhou, a world heritage city.

2023-03-28

On the evening of March 26, the closing party of the 1st China Film Screenwriters Week and the promotion night of the 13th "China Film Association Cup" annual top ten film plays were held in Quanzhou, a world heritage city. That night, 10 film plays won the 13th "…

2023-03-28

Chen Xiunan, the only gold-medal music producer who is as famous as Li Zongsheng in Taiwan's music scene today, made his appearance in Fuzhou on March 20 and visited the working group of "I Sing My Hometown to You". In an interview with reporters, Chen Xiunan recalled his relationship with…

2023-03-23

The reporter learned from the press conference of the 2nd China·Xiapu Ocean Poetry Association held in Beijing on the 19th that the China Poetry Society awarded Xiapu County the reputation of “Hometown of Chinese Poetry”.

The well-known writer Ma Boyong, who has won the People's Literature Award, Zhu Ziqing Prose Award, and Mao Dun Newcomer Award, will hold a book signing event at 2:30 pm this Saturday (March 25) in the new reading experience hall of Fuzhou Antai Xinhua Book City.

2023-03-23

There are still two days before the opening of the 11th China College Student Television Festival in Fuzhou. This annual cultural event for Chinese college students, TV industry and art circles will be held in Fuzhou from 24th to 26th. What are the highlights of this event…

2023-03-23

Recently, the movie "See You at Dawn" started filming in Beigang Village, Junshan District, Pingtan. The film is directed by well-known director Zhang Yifan, starring Shu Qi, Zhang Yixing, Liang Jiahui, etc., and is expected to shoot in Lan for two months.

The “Fujian Pavilion” of the Hong Kong International Film and Television Fair officially opened yesterday. As the second largest exhibition hall of the Hong Kong International Film and Television Fair, what projects does the “Fujian Pavilion” bring?

The reporter learned that as one of the “excellent repertoires of stage art in the new era”, the Puxian Opera “Treading Umbrella” will be performed at Beijing Tianqiao Theater today and tomorrow.

On the evening of March 8, the Fuzhou Pinghua Art Institute held a special performance of Fuzhou folk art "Drip People" in the Wuta Hall, interpreting the spirit of responsibility of party members and cadres in the form of art.

2023-03-13

A few days ago, the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles approved the establishment of 11 practice bases in the second batch of national "literary and art two innovations" (new literary and artistic organizations and new literary and artistic groups) gathering areas, including the Hengdian Film and Television Industry Experimental Zone in Dongyang, Zhejiang Province. Traditional blocks and .. .

2023-03-13

​On the evening of March 4, Guangzhou Ballet Theater's classical ballet "The Nutcracker" was staged at the Quanzhou Grand Theater.

2023-03-07

On March 3, with the launch of “Snail Girl” in Minhou, the legend of Tianluo Girl came into people’s attention again.

Jointly sponsored by the Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and hosted by the Provincial Dramatists Association, the final of the 16th Fujian Provincial Drama Narcissus Award kicked off in Fuzhou on the 1st.

2023-03-03

The reporter learned on February 28 that the province’s original opera “Luanfeng Bridge” performed by teachers and students of Minjiang University was performed at the Central Opera House, showing the people of the capital a new look of Fujian literature and art.

The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism yesterday that starting from February 28, our province's original opera "Luanfeng Bridge" and symphonic sound painting "Straits and Straits" will come to Beijing to participate in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's "New Era Stage Art Excellent Repertoire Performance" "Concentrate on…

2023-02-28

The National Arts Fund's 2022 large-scale stage play and work creation funding project-the new Liyuan opera "The Story of Weaving", rehearsed by the Fujian Liyuan Opera Inheritance Center, premiered at the Quanzhou Liyuan Classical Theater on the 25th and 26th. …

2023-02-28

In the 16th "Five One Project" Award for Spiritual Civilization Construction announced not long ago, the TV series "Mountain and Sea Love", "Top Secret Mission", "Love Fighting Will Win" and the documentary "On Firewood, Rice, Oil and Salt" produced by Fujian were selected and won awards quantity…

2023-02-27

Recently, the opening ceremony of the movie "Seven Inches of Rape Blossom" was held in Taining County, Sanming. The filming of the film will show Taining's rich red culture and unique natural resources in an all-round and multi-angle way, filling the gap between Taining's red culture…

2023-02-22

Recently, the finale special of the TV series “Executive Bureau” has been popular. The 2-minute and 50-second finale highlights, Quanzhou elements can be seen everywhere-the opening scene is the Quanzhou Intermediate People’s Court Building, and the iconic bridge of Quanzhou-…

On the evening of February 18, the 16th Xiaokang TV Program Project Honor Ceremony was held in Ningde City, Fujian Province. The event aims to stimulate the creative vitality of TV art in the new era and help promote rural revitalization in an all-round way.

On the evening of February 10, the awards ceremony of the New Fuzhou Singer Contest was held in Jiuritai Concert Hall. 18 gold, silver and bronze medalists, including Chen Weipeng and Song Beiyi, who have been selected through layers of selection, brought “The Banyan in Hometown…

