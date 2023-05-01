The one by one of Belgrano in the fall against Independiente

Belgrano lost this Sunday 2-0 in his visit to Independiente de Avellaneda for the 14th date of the Professional League.

Next, a review of the individual performances of each of the players:

LOSADA 7. The goalkeeper was the best on the team. If Belgrano was in the game until the end, it was because of him.

COMPAGNUCCI 5. He alternated good and bad. She did not manage to close well what he proposed with her overflows.

REBOLA 5. He won more than he lost in the duels with the Red strikers. complied.

GODOY 5. Some doubts in the brand. Without showing off, he did not have big shocks.

IBACACHE 3. A game to forget. From one of his hands came the first Independent penalty. He contributed little and was replaced.

SÁNCHEZ 4. He threatened to take charge of the offensive plays but did not generate anything interesting. He went from oldest to youngest. He can give more.

LONGO 5. Far from his best level. In line with what the team showed, he could not repeat a good performance.

ZAPELLI 5. Some sparks with flashes of its quality and not much else. She did not gravitate. She tried a shot in which he caught her in the air but without much power.

ORTIGOZA 5. With successes and errors, he was one of those who tried and proposed the most. It was the first “fuse” to blow. Farré took it out at halftime.

JARA 4. He came into play little and did not create danger throughout the game.

VEGETTI 4. Like Jara, he did not have a clear one. She did not solve well the few that she had.

ROJAS 5. He entered to collaborate in the medium with the brand. He slowed the team down.

SUSVIELLES. It was hard for him to get into the game. He didn’t contribute anything that would help reverse history.

Diarrhea. From an unnecessary hand of his came the second penalty for Independiente.

MIÑO AND PEREYRA. They entered the last minutes looking for solutions for a draw that never came.

