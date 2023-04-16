The one-week star journey of Ning Space Tarot House will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra from April 16 to April 22_Aspects_Investment_Love

Original title: Ning Space Tarot House week-long star journey from April 16th to April 22nd will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra

This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra. Everyone hopes to be treated fairly and justly, defend sovereignty, and cannot accept arrogance. If you have been wandering in the gray area, you must correct it in time, and don’t have a fluke mentality, otherwise once something happens, you will regret it.It is worth mentioning that if you want to stand out in your career, you need to have a big structure, and you can turn your own into everyone’s, share, cooperate, and share resources. Everyone should learn to share this week. In your eyes, you can sow good causes and accumulate energy for future careers. It is just like giving roses to others, and your hands will have a lingering fragrance.

In terms of love:This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra. You are increasingly aware of the importance of face-to-face, which can reduce unnecessary troubles. If you have different values, you will feel cautious with each other. If things go on like this, problems will accumulate!

This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra. If you want to be the leader, you must be good at observing the people and things around you. As the saying goes, I am born to be useful. Everyone has their own advantages. Tap the advantages of each team member Come out, each perform their duties to maximize the benefits. Give everyone the opportunity to achieve each other, and the colleagues around you will also be convinced by you. Not only do your customers give you full support, but your old customers automatically renew their contracts with you, and your competitors are also far behind. At this time, of course, it is necessary to fight the iron lining and work harder on publicity. Internet promotion is the key. It is worth mentioning that you can learn a lot from professionals in the industry, and you will benefit a lot if you are not ashamed to ask. In terms of investment and financial management, you can try your hand at it.

In terms of love:This week will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra. After all, it is not easy to meet someone you like in the vast crowd. You take a natural attitude towards love. Enjoy yourself.

Lucky ornaments:Amethyst

2Virgo

This week will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra, and you must take a proactive attitude in your career, especially if you are looking for a job, you will get a promising job under the introduction of a noble person; As long as it is a reasonable request, the company also hopes to make you a talent; as a Virgo boss, you can reduce costs. If you want to make progress in the supply of goods, you need to observe more trends in the market, especially in the Comparing the price, you will find that there is a lot of room for adjustment. You can learn more about investment and financial management, and then conduct data analysis with professionals, so that the success rate can be effectively improved.

In terms of love:This week, you will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra. You will find that trust is a kind of ability. In many cases, it has nothing to do with how much you give. As the saying goes, it takes some time for the other party to slowly accept it. !

Health:Don’t go on a diet to lose weight, you must have a balanced diet.

Lucky Color:gold

Lucky ornaments:golden hair crystal

3scorpio

This week will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra. Not only will you be able to get the full support of customers, so that your goods will be rotated and your harvest will be full, but you will also become more and more experienced in financial luck, suitable for short-term investment and profitable. It is worth mentioning that the relationship between people that I was worried about before can finally be relieved, and we will work together as one, and the progress of work can also return to the right track. Next, it is necessary to comprehensively enhance the core competitiveness, so as to be able to advance, attack and retreat.

In terms of love:This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra, asking what love is in the world, and teaching life and death! You will understand what it means to be involuntary, knowing that there is no result, but also reluctant to part with it!

Health:Minimize sugar intake

Lucky Color:green

Lucky ornaments:Green hair crystal

Workplace right and wrong

1Libra

This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra, the company will carry out a series of personnel transfers, and you will find that the surroundings are filled with gunpowder. You must keep a low profile, as the saying goes, endure a moment of calm and take a step back, keep in mind that nothing is wrong, silence is the best policy. Warm reminder: Do not make major capital investments, the time has not yet come! In terms of partial wealth luck, the fortune is flat and weak, not suitable for any investment and financial management, beware of accidents, and be careful of losses!

In terms of love:This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra. Due to too much work pressure, there is also a feeling of absent-mindedness when communicating with the opposite sex. It is recommended to get close to nature to ease the atmosphere.

Health:Poor sleep quality, you can listen to soft music before going to bed.

Lucky Color:brown

Lucky ornaments:amber

2 Sagittarius

This week will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra. Seeing is believing and hearing is not. Don’t be influenced by gossip. As the saying goes, don’t use someone who is suspicious, and don’t be suspicious of someone. The current partner is the best condition, don’t be sugar-coated by others Tempted to make changes, or the gains outweigh the losses! The development of the project needs to be done step by step. Don’t rush to the sky for immediate benefits. Once the foundation is unstable, the previous capital investment will be wasted! Be cautious in investment and financial management. Appropriate abandonment can return funds to the circulation, so that you can produce more and greater value.

In terms of love:This week, you will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra. Don’t be fooled by the poisonous chicken soup. You must think differently. You must understand that feelings are two-way. What does the other party pay.

Health:It is prone to gastrointestinal discomfort, and you need to pay attention to the expiration date of food.

Lucky Color:red

Lucky ornaments:red ghost

3 Capricorns

This week, you will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra. In your career, unexpected things will happen one after another, which will catch you off guard! Especially when meeting with guests, it will be affected by the weather, and you should be more careful when going out for work inspections, so it is best to make two-handed preparations in advance. The layout of indoor and outdoor activities needs to be more thoughtful, so that customers can feel at home. Listening can make or break this week. It is worth mentioning that many efforts cannot have immediate results, but there will be no harvest if you do not sow. You need to take a long-term view, and the pattern determines success or failure. In terms of investment and financial management, don’t blindly follow the trend, and do everything according to your ability.

In terms of love:This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra, please stop hovering on the edge of love and pain, it’s time to make a break, you can’t have both.

Health:Easy to fatigue, pay attention to work and rest.

Lucky Color:green

Lucky ornaments:green ghost

other constellations

1Aries

This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra, and you increasingly find that many things are out of your control, and you are the most reliable! I stopped thinking about it, and my confidence began to recover. There was no way out, and there was another village. In the spare time of work, you must add value to yourself, and you can participate in some professional skills improvement classes. It is necessary to adapt to changes in the market and keep pace with the times. Among the projects that can be developed, there must be extended development to improve the overall comprehensive index, so as to be more competitive. Warm reminder: You need to give yourself some time to relax and feel good, everything is possible. In terms of investment and financial management, you can try a little trick and gain a little.

In terms of love:This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra, no longer compromise, just hope to follow your own ideas, no longer try to please, your heart will become stronger, you will find that when you are your true self, you will be able to gain the respect of the other party .

Health:Eat more fruits to supplement vitamins

Lucky Color:White

Lucky ornaments:mammoth ivory

2Taurus

This week, you will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra. As the saying goes, hit the top bird with a gun, and don’t make great achievements in your career. You must know how to take it easy, and don’t show too much of your past great achievements. Once you have done your best, you will attract people’s attention, and you may even be excluded by others. Be careful of the verbal disputes around you, don’t talk nonsense about things that have not been confirmed, otherwise you will only lose both sides, once the fish dies and the net is broken, the previous investment will be wasted! When you don’t have sufficient information about investment and financial management, don’t follow others’ advice, otherwise you will easily fall into a money trap.

In terms of love:This week will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra. As the so-called poor people must have something to hate, patience without a bottom line will only make the other party worse, and you will feel that your efforts are taken for granted, so you will fall into a vicious circle, which is not conducive to emotional development!

Health:Easy to get angry, do not eat fried hot food.

Lucky Color:pink

Lucky ornaments:Rhodochrosite

3Gemini

This week will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra. You must go all out to do your best in your career to open up a new situation. Please believe that there must be a brave man under a lot of money. The reward and incentive mechanism can be effective, not only effectively improving work efficiency, And it can boost morale. Under the guidance of the noble person, your thinking ability has been greatly improved. With a big brain, you not only smash rumors with actions, but also speak freely when negotiating business with customers, know how to analyze from the customer’s standpoint, and establish friendship with customers relationship, the order contract will naturally become your pocket. Coupled with the previous efforts, the whole team can say that no pains, no gains. If you want to start a business and plan to set up your own company, you can use this month’s performance to make a gorgeous turn, and there are already financial backers around you who are willing to invest. In terms of investment and financial management, it can be handled by professionals. As the saying goes, there is a specialization in the art industry, so that you can get twice the result with half the effort.

In terms of love:This week will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra, and your luck for love will rise. If you want to get rid of being single, don’t miss the next dinner party. When you go out to socialize, the opportunity is by your side.

In terms of health: Even if you are a Libra who loses weight, you should also pay attention to the balance of nutrition. It is recommended to find a professional to make a meal list for you

Lucky color: yellow

Lucky ornaments: beeswax

4Cancer

This week will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra. Don’t choose to be comfortable when you can still fight hard. As the saying goes, you must have a sense of crisis, otherwise you will be eliminated by competitors. You have to try to get out of your comfort zone, face difficulties bravely, accept challenges, and you will meet a better self. This week, there is a noble woman who plays a key role in success or failure. You may wish to confide in the other party, and you will get unexpected surprises. The previous worries can be swept away with the help of the noble person. She can not only help you spiritually, but also play a key role in money. In terms of investment and financial management, you can discover your own new money-making model, please believe in your own judgment.

In terms of love:This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra, and evenly matched love can attract each other even more. If you want a long-lasting love, you must make the other person feel differently, and prove your love with your actions.

Health:Pay attention to eye health, you can drink some chrysanthemum and wolfberries to improve eyesight and get rid of anger

Lucky Color:Pink

Lucky ornaments:Rose Quartz

5Aquarius

This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra, and the overall fortune is sluggish. Don’t invest in financial management, otherwise it will be nothing. In career, you need to work hard on interpersonal relationships. Only with the support and expectations of everyone can you be promoted and raise your salary. If you are looking for a job, it is recommended to develop in other places, especially third-tier cities, because there is little competition and rare things are more expensive, but unexpected results can be obtained. It is necessary to recruit troops to train right-hand assistants, otherwise they will be unable to balance family and career. Warm reminder, try not to deal with relatives involving money, otherwise it is easy to be wronged by money.

In terms of love:This week will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra, and your luck will be prosperous. You must make good use of this week’s gatherings. Your gestures exude a charming atmosphere, and there is a great chance of falling in love at first sight.

Health:It is easy to have upper respiratory problems, so try to avoid crowded places.

Lucky Color:black

Lucky ornaments:black hair crystal

6Pisces

This week will continue to be affected by the full moon in Libra. As the saying goes, you must learn to use softness to control strength. You don’t need to prove yourself right or wrong. You only need to put the collective interests first, and the problem will be solved. It is worth mentioning that, don’t be emotional, talk about business, if you still refuse to make concessions in terms of profits, the previous hard work will be in vain! Not only will it cause losses to the company, but it will also be ridiculed by colleagues! Once morale is low, it is difficult to start new projects. When you can make a decision in person, you might as well discuss it with the people around you, and don’t go your own way.

In terms of love:This week continues to be affected by the full moon in Libra, and I always feel that love is something that cannot be met, and I still enjoy the feeling of being single and noble. In terms of health: the mood fluctuates, and you need to find ways to reduce stress.

Lucky Color:Purple

Lucky ornaments:Amethyst

