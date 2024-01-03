The Ongoing Rivalry Between Arcángel and Anuel AA Evident in Social Media and Music

Singers Arcangel and Anuel AA are embroiled in a bitter rivalry, with the feud playing out on social media and even in their song lyrics. The latest exchange between the two came when Arcángel took to Instagram to call out Anuel for not performing in Puerto Rico despite being in the country. Anuel responded with insults of his own, leading to a public quarrel between the two.

The roots of their feud can be traced back to past incidents, including an alleged forced eviction of Arcángel’s family members from a property upon Anuel’s arrival. In a recent interview with Molusco TV, Arcángel discussed the ongoing rivalry and described Anuel as envious, despite both being successful in the urban music scene.

Anuel has been retaliating to Arcángel’s provocations through his music, releasing songs where he takes aim at his opponent. This includes the track “Glock, glock, glock,” which targets not only Arcángel but also other figures in the reggaeton genre.

The feud between the two singers has captivated fans of the genre, with each new development being closely followed and dissected. It remains to be seen whether the antagonism between Arcángel and Anuel AA will escalate further or if there will be a resolution to their ongoing conflict.

