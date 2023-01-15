Source title: The online drama “Choosing a King” started broadcasting young actor Shang Qi: From watching “Princess Jianning” to playing “Princess Nine”

Recently, Tencent Video launched the online drama "Choosing a King". As soon as the show was broadcast, it caused heated discussions on the Internet. Although the "Nine Princesses" in the play is the second female lead, she is loved by the audience for her quirky, bold and pungent character. Shang Qi, who played the role of the Nine Princesses, said in an interview with the media that she liked Jin Yong's novel "The Deer and Ding Ding" very much when she was a child. The Princess Jianning in the novel left a deep impression on her. This character image of Princess Jianning. Superficial willfulness, inner kindness In "Choosing the King", the nine princesses are the daughters of the queen mother. They were born in the royal family and were deeply loved by the emperor. Therefore, they are proud of being favored. This is very similar to the background of Princess Jianning in "The Deer and Ding Tale". In the play, the nine princesses are ignorant of the sufferings of the people and strive to win everywhere, causing many jokes. Behind the waywardness, this little princess is kind and simple in nature. At the same time, she dares to love and hate. She not only dares to face up to what she loves, boldly pursues her sweetheart, but also knows how to respect love. Treat friends and sweethearts with sincerity. When some netizens comment on the nine princesses, they always like to compare them with Princess Jianning in "The Deer and Ding Tale". Shang Qi likes watching "The Deer and Ding Tale" very much. When shaping the character of the Ninth Princess, she would also think of Princess Jianning and transfer some of her characteristics to the Ninth Princess. Of course, as an actress, she is also aware of the differences between the two. "Princess Jianning is more mature, and Princess Nine is more like a girl in adolescence." Shang Qi said. "Willful" in the play, "death" outside the play Although the characters in the play are somewhat willful and savage, Shang Qi is a young actor who strives for his career in real life. As a young actor who is still on the rise in his career, Shang Qi knows the truth of refusing to "lie down". According to her introduction, during the filming of "Choose a King" for more than three months, she fell ill many times and had facial allergies. Because she had no time to get injections in the hospital, she took injections on the road with a bottle in her hand, and then herself Pull out the needle and continue acting. No outstanding actor has a smooth growth path, and no actor who does not work hard can win the applause of the audience and the attention of others. Shang Qi, who looks delicate and pretty, stayed away from her family when she was a teenager and went to school alone in other places. Time is a good teacher, and she suffered a lot from going alone, and learned a lot. She gradually understood that the performing arts industry is not a halo industry, but a hard-working industry. More often than not, this is an industry that cannot afford hot meals. However, suffering also made her realize the value of this industry and the meaning of her own struggle. Good food, there is no off-the-shelf; halo, there is no permanent; only one step at a time, can we really grow, can we make better works in the future, and can let the audience who love her remember her firmly. Too busy to fly and have fun The Spring Festival is approaching, but Shang Qi is even busier. In addition to filming, she is also busy interacting with fans and friends, answering questions online. In her words: "Although the Chinese New Year is coming soon, I am so busy that I can talk to anyone at a faster speed. I haven't closed my eyes for several days, and I have been supporting myself with coffee." Mentioning that her speech speed has changed Quickly, she jokingly said: "I can only save a little time from the speed of speech to do the next thing." Although very busy, Shang Qi feels very fulfilled and down-to-earth, and even enjoys the busyness. She hopes that in the future she can have good works that truly belong to her, and live up to the young people who like her. Text/Aquatic plants

