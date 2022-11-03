Home Entertainment The online drama “Jade Gate from the West” released the “Double Strong” poster, Ni Ni and Bai Yu fought side by side
Entertainment

The online drama “Jade Gate from the West” released the “Double Strong” poster, Ni Ni and Bai Yu fought side by side

by admin
The online drama “Jade Gate from the West” released the “Double Strong” poster, Ni Ni and Bai Yu fought side by side

The online drama “Jade Gate from the West” released the “Double Strong” poster, Ni Ni and Bai Yu fought side by side

Beijing News reporter Xu Meilin editor Xu Meilin

2022-11-03 11:07

Enter
Video point machine
read more

Beijing News News On November 3, the online drama “West Out of Yumen” released the “Double Strong” poster. The official Weibo post said: “Being side by side with you, dare to break through the deserted deserts; act as swords and shields for each other, dare to ride the wind from all directions. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Taiyu, “West Out of the Jade Gate” invites you and Ye Liuxi (Ni Ni) and Chang Dong (Bai Yu) go deep into Yumen together, looking for traces!”

The picture comes from the official Weibo

It is reported that the play tells the story of “Desert Rose” Ye Liuxi and “Zhiyong Shali” Chang Dong, one in order to understand the mystery of their life experience and the other in order to crack the truth of the past, the two teamed up to go deep into the desert. The depths of the desert are full of crises. The two of them work together to deduce the truth among many Rashomen, and they also find out true love through life and death tests. The truth seems to be close at hand, but also caught in a larger conspiracy.

Edited by Xu Meilin

See also  Pure white, fresh and smart, Song Yi attended the ceremony to share the power behind a good story_TOM Entertainment

Proofreading Zhao Lin

Expand text

Open the Beijing News APP to read more exciting information

You may also like

“FFBE Phantom War” × “Final Fantasy 4” national...

Ken Scott, a volume tells about the fashion...

5 Strategies For Boosting Your Confidence During Live...

Technology always at the top for Interbrand with...

NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas Originals Release The ADIMATIC NBHD

First Look at Pharrell x adidas NMD Hu...

The visceral and cultured texts of Kae Tempest

The sensory challenges of Tristan Auer and Philippe...

The symphonic ballet “Century” of the National Ballet...

The medical suspense drama “Awakener” started today, starring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy