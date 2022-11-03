Beijing News News On November 3, the online drama “West Out of Yumen” released the “Double Strong” poster. The official Weibo post said: “Being side by side with you, dare to break through the deserted deserts; act as swords and shields for each other, dare to ride the wind from all directions. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Taiyu, “West Out of the Jade Gate” invites you and Ye Liuxi (Ni Ni) and Chang Dong (Bai Yu) go deep into Yumen together, looking for traces!”

The picture comes from the official Weibo

It is reported that the play tells the story of “Desert Rose” Ye Liuxi and “Zhiyong Shali” Chang Dong, one in order to understand the mystery of their life experience and the other in order to crack the truth of the past, the two teamed up to go deep into the desert. The depths of the desert are full of crises. The two of them work together to deduce the truth among many Rashomen, and they also find out true love through life and death tests. The truth seems to be close at hand, but also caught in a larger conspiracy.

Edited by Xu Meilin

Proofreading Zhao Lin