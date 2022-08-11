Original title: The online drama “Meet Now” opens an appointment for Jiang Zhinan to play the “slow-paced” girl Song Rongrong

The romantic light comedy “Let’s Meet Now” directed by the cat tree has opened an appointment on iQIYI, and I believe we will meet you soon! “Meet Now” tells the love stories of many young men and women with different personalities. This time Jiang Zhinan partnered Zhou Junwei, and the two staged a “fairy tale” story about healing and redemption in the play.

Jiang Zhinan plays the “slow tempo” girl Song Rongrong in the play. Although she is often half a beat in her life and has a long reflex arc, in the face of love and friendship, Song Rongrong is like a little sun, and she is naturally good at giving heat and warmth to others. Because of this, Xu Wang, a shooter played by Zhou Junwei, was moved, and the two started a romantic story.

Actor Jiang Zhinan was born in Chongqing in 1999 and graduated from Southwest University for Nationalities.

In 2019, the heroine Jiang Lai made her debut through the short story “The World Was Crazy, Love Was Blooming” directed by the cat tree. I believe many people still remember the phrase “cherish the present and grasp the future (Jiang Lai)”.

In 2020, Jiang Zhinan played the role of Tang Wenqi in the online drama “So Cute Us”. Although there are not many roles, her pure appearance and infectious smile are impressive.

Later, Jiang Zhinan starred in works such as “Let’s Meet Now”, “It’s Sunny Today” and “Summer Bugs Ke Yubing”, gradually emerging in film and television dramas. See also Shan Yichun sang the ending song of "Manslaughter 2" with warmth, expressing his father's love and hope It is reported that Jiang Zhinan’s online drama “When I Flee to You” is currently being filmed, and he plays Jiang Jia in the drama. Let’s look forward to more wonderful performances from actor Jiang Zhinan! I also expect her to find her own “rhythm” step by step and hit a unique beat.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: