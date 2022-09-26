On September 26, directed by Liang Xiyuan,Yu Yangzi、Zhang XiaoangLeading the starring, Ma Zhe, Hu Yiyao, Zhang Jinliang and others starred in the youth campus inspirational online drama “Dear she is not Sun Dasheng》Officially scheduled for September 29 atIQIYI, Youku broadcast. The play tells the story of Wang Dasheng (played by Yu Yangzi), a small-town girl who looks like a “tomboy” but is delicate and sensitive in her heart. She meets her childhood bamboo horse Nancheng (played by Zhang Xiaoang) again in high school. An inspirational story about his dream of being a director, becoming a better self step by step, healing his childhood friend, and finally walking out of the town. The play perfectly restores the youth story of young people. They were also confused and sad, but they could finally get closer to their ideals, just like you and me around you, small but shining.









Yu Yangzi and Zhang Xiaoang’s new generation of actors are paired with dazzling eyes, growing up at the same frequency and chasing dreams of youth

Because Wang Dasheng played by Yang Zi is an eccentric and lively girl who loves to record life, after reuniting with Nancheng, she suddenly realizes that the world is not only a small town, so Wang Dasheng begins to follow Nancheng’s footsteps, wanting to become a better A good self, Nancheng also opened up his heart and regained his smile. The two healed each other and went to each other, harvesting a precious friendship.

As soon as the news of the show’s finalization came out, it attracted the attention of many audiences. Everyone said that they had seen new faces in youth dramas, that youth dramas should be performed by young people, and so on. Yu Yangzi, who just graduated from the Central Academy of Drama, has participated in the recording of many programs before, and has performed well in variety shows such as “Creation Camp 2020” and “I Am an Actress”. A new attempt, clever and playful, daring to dream and dare to venture, let everyone see a different Yu Yangzi; Zhang Xiaoang, the actor of Nancheng, was discovered by the audience for starring in “Twelve Palaces of Heaven”, and his handsome image and natural acting skills were harvested. Lots of fangirls. Zhang Xiaoang, who is young and sunny on the outside and gentle and stable on the inside, also fits well with the big star “Nancheng” in the play. In addition, the new generation of actors such as Ma Zhe and Hu Yiyao will join the play. The campus theme is matched with youthful young girls. “Dear She Is Not Sun Dasheng” will definitely bring different dazzling performances to the audience.









The quality of “Dear She’s Not Sun Dasheng” hits youth vibes online

The slapstick of the small town teenagers, the energy of studying hard in the classroom, the cautiousness when they are ignorant of secret love, and the quarrel with their family… “Dear She is Not Sun Dasheng” is not limited to ordinary youth school dramas, not only has touching friendships , The real youthful love, and also tells about the confusion encountered by the teenagers when they were growing up, the constant reconciliation with their parents, and the spirit of stumbling and not giving up easily when chasing their dreams. The story is true and the characters are distinct, which is bound to arouse the audience’s resonance with their youthful memories. I look forward to the smooth launch of “Dear She Is Not Sun Dasheng”!









It is reported that the online drama “Dear She is Not Sun Dasheng” is produced by Shanghai Chenxi Film Co., Ltd., Xiamen Taomeng Galaxy Network Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing Guoshi Wushuang Film Co., Ltd., Maiqi Film and Television Culture Development (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Crane Produced by Dance Culture Media Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Shanghai Fengxi Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. and Weiguang Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and exclusively announced by Beijing Taomeng Galaxy Technology Co., Ltd.

