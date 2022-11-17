Source title: The online movie “Legend of Qingqiu” starts to launch in Langxiang, the star blessing lineup attracts expectations

November 17th, starring Cui Zhijia, Liu Guanlin, Chen Chuang, Fu He Anqi, Lin Fengye, Song Jiateng, Yu Xinhe friendship, Beijing Kaiyuannian Film Co., Ltd., Sichuan Xinghao Film Co., Ltd., Nanjing Produced by Warm Heart Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Maoxiaoyu (Shandong) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Sichuan Gangeng Film Co., Ltd., and Haining Qunqiu Media Co., Ltd., the online movie "Youth" exclusively produced by Beijing Kaiyuannian Film Co., Ltd. "Legend of Qiu" started successfully in Lang Township, Yichun City. "Legend of Qingqiu" tells a legendary story caused by a fox. This time, the cast can be said to be full of stars. The producer sincerely invited the well-known actor Cui Zhijia to play the leading actor "Huang Yusheng". He is well-known by the audience for his outstanding performance in many comedy works; Has been recognized by the public for his superb acting skills; the lead actor Chen Chuang plays the actor's father "Huang Youliang" in the film, and he is a truly powerful actor; the powerful Huadan Fu He Anqi plays "Xiuxiu" in the film The young actor Lin Fengye played the role of "Liu Wenzheng"; Song Jiateng, who starred in friendship this time, played "Luo Dafu", the father of the male number two Luo Sanxiang in the film. It is worth mentioning that this time the filming location was selected in Lang Township, the most beautiful town in Yichun, which is quite famous. Lang Township has always had the reputation of "beautiful Longjiang, artistic Lang Township". At the same time, it also strives to show the audience this beautiful art town, integrating the beautiful local scenery into the artistic atmosphere of the film. The movie "Legend of Qingqiu" is produced by Li Bingxin and Xing Ziye, and Sheng Lingzhi is the producer and screenwriter. Kaiyuan Films signed a contract with the director to direct. Currently, the filming of the film is proceeding in an orderly manner. I believe that this excellent work will soon be able to meet the audience and friends on the online platform. Please look forward to it.

