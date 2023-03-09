March 8th, produced by Xiying Media, Xianyang Performing Arts, Shaanxi Xiangtian Film Industry, Flender Energy Company, directed by Ren YingjianOnline Movie “Soul Hunter”Started up in Zhejiang Hengdian Film and Television City.





The film was produced byStarring Cai Heng, Nan Sheng, Feng Lijun, Li Ruoxi, Shi XuanruIt tells the story of the awakening of Baimei in the chaotic world. In order to revive his wife A Ruo who was killed by Grandma Fox, the soul hunter Lang Wuji resolutely embarked on the road of hunting demon souls, and encountered a person who changed his course of action. Fox Yaoyao and Taoist Qingfeng, the adventure along the way also made him have to re-examine the relationship between good and evil between different ethnic groups…





Yu Runde, film producer and deputy general manager of Xiying Group, said: “Online movies are an important part of Xiying’s film and television business. In recent years, Xiying has produced and jointly produced many leading online movies, actively promoting economic and social benefits. The work of “double-effect unification” is implemented. A year’s plan lies in spring, and the launch of “Soul Hunter” not only implies the sowing of hope, but also the expectation of harvest in autumn. Xiying is using the entrepreneurial spirit of “There is always a way”, In the strategic layout of ‘One Body, Two Wings’, we will fully promote the rapid development of the main film and television industry in the fields of film, TV series, documentaries, and online film and television.”

He Tao, co-producer of the film and deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Xianyang Performing Arts Co., Ltd., expressed his expectations for the film, hoping that everyone will do their best to overcome difficulties, and work together to make “Soul Hunter” a masterpiece with all their heart and soul, and wish the filming a complete success Success, rating Changhong, good luck starting.

Director Ren YingjianHe also expressed his confidence in the film. He said frankly: “The script has been changed many times before we decide to start the film. We must have a sense of faith and feel that the story is satisfactory before we start shooting.”

The heroine and heroine make stunning appearances

The fateful grievances unfolded

In the online movie “Soul Hunter”, Lang Wuji, played by Cai Heng, has an upright personality and has always adhered to his own “justice” in his heart, but gradually tilted his inner scale on the way to hunt monsters. The fox Yaoyao, played by Nan Sheng, is kind-hearted, and has a secret love for Lang Wuji during his demon hunt, and reveals a shocking secret in the final decisive battle with the villain.

It is reported that the film integrates traditional Chinese martial arts into the fantasy plot. In order to enhance the sense of substitution of the characters and the restoration and professionalism of the plot, and to show the sense of reality and beauty to the greatest extent, the core actors entered the group in advance and invested in the preparatory work of professional training. , just to present the best “Soul Hunter” to the audience.









Powerful team to join

Boost video quality

In order to create high-quality works and live up to the expectations of the audience,Online Movie “Soul Hunter”Assemble a strong production team.

Director Ren Yingjian is known as a “new and talented director”. His films such as “Big Fish in the Sea” and “Mermaid Binding” have performed well in the market. Photography director Zhuang Yubin and art director Qin Yanwen have dedicated one after another visual feast to the audience. These strong creative teams have undoubtedly laid an excellent production foundation for the online movie “Soul Hunter”, which to a certain extent has injected a shot in the arm for fans and audiences who are looking forward to the film.

The online movie “Soul Hunter” was born out of China‘s most well-knownFolktale “Liao Zhai”, revolving around the protagonist Lang Wuji and Baiyun Taoist priest to compete between good and evil and good and evil, reveal shocking secrets in the struggle between human nature and desire, and write a soul-stirring love elegy in the cycle of life and death, entanglement of grievances and obsessions. The film incorporates traditional Chinese folk elements under the shell of “Zhenguai”, helping to spread and develop Chinese traditional culture.

The filming work of the film is already in progress in an orderly manner, so stay tuned.

