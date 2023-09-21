The only person accused of the robbery outside a supermarket in Bariloche will regain his freedom

Prosecutor Facundo D Apice failed in his attempt to request an extension of preventive detention and Fidel Romero, accused of robbing a food truck in a town and gang on the night of August 22, He will regain freedom this Friday. This is how the Guarantee Judge Ricardo Calcagno defined it.

The incident under investigation occurred when about 15 people boarded a truck that was parked in front of a supermarket warehouse and seized several items. In the chase, The police only arrested Romero which, moments before, had gotten rid of a backpack with four bottles of Fernet.

The boy has remained detained since that moment and the preventive detention expires this Friday. That’s why, D Apice requested an extension of the measure for another 15 days.

He recalled that, in the last hearing, Judge Romina Martini understood that the two-month prison term was excessive and set a date based on the completion of the cell phone expert report. «The issue is that there was an error: that expert opinion at Oitel will be on September 22 and not September 5. Cell phone exploitation is important for accredit and find out if Romero was linked to the 15 people who participated in the attack on the truck from which elements were stolen. This expert report will allow us to confirm or not Romero’s connection with those people,” said D Apice and considered that the risk of hindering the investigation is still latent because they have not yet been able to identify the remaining 14 people.

«The aim is to find out if this was planned or by chance. The cell phone will allow us to finish shedding light on the investigation. And the reports usually take a week,” said the prosecutor.

Defense lawyer Marcos Miguel rejected the extension of preventive detention and insisted that the cell phone had already been kidnapped. «Our assistant collaborated with the exploitation of the cell phone«he warned.

Finally, Calcagno referred to the preventive detention period until Friday ordered by Martini: “I have no power to revoke the decision of a trial judge.”





