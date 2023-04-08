Tucuman Nelson Ledesma starred in one of the historic days that the Abierto del Centro always gives away throughout its 91 editions. He completed the third round, on Good Friday, with 62 strokes, nine under par, and with a total of 199, 14 less, he leads by two over Jorge Fernández Valdés from Cordoba who also presented an exceptional card of 63.

Among the fans, Germán Tagle (from Terrón Golf Club, but trained in Villa Allende) stands out, who is first in the scratch and 10th in the championship, 14 shots behind Ledesma (par on the course) and with an advantage over Gonzalo Oliva. Pinto (Córdoba Golf Club and currently playing in the United States). While in ladies the leader María Corina Ruiz Guiñazú, from Golf Club Andino, with 152 shots (76 76), is followed by one from Magdalena Domine from Rio Cuarto (78 75), they play only 54 holes.

To take a dimension of what Ledesma had achieved, the best man after 36 holes was Julián Etulain who had made nine under par in two days, the same thing that the man from Tucumán achieved in 18 holes, with a bogey on 8 (par 3), and 10 birdies in the: 4; 5; 6 and 7; 9 and 10; 12; 16 and 18. Not less are the 63 shots by Jorgito Fernández Valdés who also made a bogey (at number 1) and then shot nine birdies (2; 4; 5; 7; 11; 12; 13; 16 and 18).

Nelson, 32, already won the Central Open in 2017 with the participation of the PGA Tour Latinoamérica players, which was his first important victory and from there he reached the Korn Ferry, the second circuit in the United States where he will travel this Sunday to resume the tour. It can be said that he was born in Las Yungas Country Golf in Tucumán, where his father worked and where he became a specialist in playing with irons and being able to take advantage of second shots. In December (19th at the Astara Golf Championship) and in February (10th at the Astara Chile Classic) he made his best performances of the season. Now, he travels to play in the Veritex Bank Championship at the Texas Rangers GC in Arlington.

With the scores recorded so far, the players have shown that they can hit eight or nine under par in just 18 holes and the definition of the tournament puts the portfolio at least eight players who are separated by 10 shots: Jorgito, two; Ignacio Marino (69 67 66), three; Oreste Focaccia (72 66 69) and Maxi Godoy (67 70 70), eight; Jorge Monroy (68 75 66), Matías Simasky (66 68 75) and Julián Etualin (68 65 76), also from Córdoba, 10. Although, of all of them, the only one who won in Villa Allende was Ledesma, everyone knows what It means and they have transcendent victories in their history, as is the case of Jorgito who won the Open of the Republic and he and the golf of Córdoba deserve another provinciano to lift the three-stick cup.

In the last round, the first to go out to play will be the women: Ruiz Guiñazú, Domine and Emma Oliva Funes, at 9:30. Scratch fans do so during championship hours and Tagle leaves with Oliva Pinto and Leonardo Ledesma at 11:30. While those mentioned as candidates will follow: Emilio Dominguez, Etulain and Simasky at 11:40; Monroy, Godoy and Focaccia at 11:50; while Marino, Fernández Valdéz and Ledesma at 12.

The voice accompanies the development of the 91° Abierto del Centro.

