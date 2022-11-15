Golden Rooster Film Festival opens Ludao fans meet classics

Southeast Net, November 15th (Strait Herald reporter Zeng Yushan and Cui Xiaoxu) The golden rooster sings, and Ludao sings. This is a highlight moment for filmmakers and a light and shadow feast for fans. On the evening of November 10, the 2022 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival and the 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards opened in Xiamen.

During the film festival, in addition to awarding the Golden Rooster Awards, it also plans to launch the Golden Rooster New Film Festival, the Golden Rooster International Film Festival, the Golden Rooster Hong Kong Film Festival, the 3rd Golden Rooster Cross-Strait and Hong Kong and Macau Youth Short Film Festival, and the Golden Rooster VR Film Festival.

The classic continued, and hundreds of films met with Xiamen people. Once the film was released, the response was enthusiastic, and many screenings were hard to get a ticket.

Are there any films that you have in mind at this year’s film festival? Which movies have you watched? How was your Golden Rooster tour experience?

Golden Rooster International Film Festival “The Godfather”

Dolby Vision Remastered Delivers Immersive, Shocking Experiences

As one of the most important films in film history, “The Godfather” has received numerous praises from film practitioners, critics and fans since its release in 1972. It can be said that I was extremely lucky to watch “The Godfather” at the Mixc Cinemas in Xiamen this time. The 50th anniversary Dolby Vision remake that was screened gave me an even more immersive experience, feeling that this masterpiece of film history has been reborn today after 50 years.

From the viewing point of view, whether it is in the dark and mysterious study when the godfather appeared, or in the negotiation meeting between the godfather and the five gangster families in New York, or in the gloomy and sacred church baptism, Dolby Vision makes the picture in the picture. The light and shadow present a more vivid layering. Compared with previous versions, it seems to be able to capture some undiscovered details. The elegant tone of “The Godfather” has always been the creative model for many films. In this 50th anniversary Dolby Vision remake, it can be clearly seen that the dark colors in the film are more real and deep. Taking an outdoor wedding as an example, the colors are extremely rich and full, and this picture quality shocked me!

Of course, the fundamental reason why the classic is enduring is that it has adapted to the development of the times and has an immortal theme. Looking at “The Godfather” again, I think its view of the family, its reflections on the relationship between pecuniaryism, violence and the birth of the United States, and its in-depth exploration of immigration issues, are all invaluable. Its influence far exceeds the box office numbers, and it is worth seeing again and again by every movie fan. (Luffy’s way)