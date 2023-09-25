The Opéra Garnier Season Begins with Carlota Casiraghi’s Daring Chanel Design

The Parisian night on Thursday was highlighted by the start of the new season at the Opéra Garnier in Paris. The event commenced with an exclusive dinner held in the historic venue, attracting notable guests such as Carlota Casiraghi, who honored the French city with her stunning Chanel design.

Carlota Casiraghi, known for her impeccable fashion choices, turned heads with a daring outfit at the event. The midi dress featured intricate embroidery of small camellias, the signature flower of the fashion house, and delicate white lace. The transparency of the dress added a touch of allure to her ensemble.

The dress worn by Carlota Casiraghi was first showcased in the special Métiers d’art 2022/2023 collection by Chanel. This collection paid homage to artisanal techniques and featured tweed, lace, and metallic elements. As the ambassador of the brand, Carlota combined the dress with two-tone round-toed shoes, creating a stylish ensemble.

In addition to this exquisite dress, Carlota Casiraghi has also been seen wearing a knitted mini dress with French-style short sleeves. The upper part of the dress is adorned with metallic flowers strategically placed on the sleeves and neckline. Part of Chanel’s line of exceptional pieces, the exact price of this garment is available upon consultation. However, considering the prices of other dresses in the collection, which range between 10,000 and 12,500 euros, one can estimate the value of this exclusive dress.

The Opéra Garnier’s new season kick-off event not only showcased exceptional performances but also presented a display of fashion and style. Carlota Casiraghi’s fashion choices have once again solidified her position as a fashion icon, captivating the audience with her bold and elegant looks.