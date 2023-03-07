Representatives of the Argentine opposition criticized the country’s president, Alberto Fernández, on Tuesday, after announcing security reinforcements in Rosario to combat drug trafficking, considering that it is a “late” effort and a “facelift” that does not attack the root of the problem.

“The President made announcements that are late. One of them has already been promised many times: the sending of national forces. Seeing is believing,” said deputy Mario Negri, president of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) bloc, which is a member of Together for Change, the largest opposition coalition in Argentina, on social networks.

The President on Wednesday made an embarrassing State of the Union address. He only spoke two seconds of #Rosario (to chicanear Justice).

Through a pre-recorded message, the Argentine president informed a series of proposals, among which are the dispatch of 1,400 uniformed soldiers made up of federal forces together with a company of Army engineers who will be in charge of accelerating urbanization tasks in the poorest neighborhoods. from the city.

For its part, the Argentine left rejected the dispatch of law enforcement and the Army, considering it an inefficient measure that does not seek to solve the underlying problem.

The parliamentarian for the Left Front Myriam Bregman affirmed that the head of state is repeating policies of the right and indicated that it is necessary to attack the “narco business” through which the drug enters.

“The Army is not needed in Rosario; With that, they only seek to wash their face and advance in the policy of introducing them into internal repression, an issue that will lead us to critical situations such as in Mexico or Colombia, ”compared the deputy.

The escalation of violence in Rosario became international news, when on March 2 the supermarket belonging to Messi’s in-laws was attacked, where those responsible left a threatening message for the footballer.

Last Sunday, an 11-year-old boy was killed and three other minors were injured when they were caught in the crossfire during a shootout, which led several neighbors to attack, this Monday, the house of an alleged drug trafficker, whom they accused of be behind the crime

The only member of the opposition who celebrated the measure was the president of the Republican Proposal (PRO) party, Patricia Bullrich, who is also part of Together for Change, the same to which former President Mauricio Macri belongs (2015-2019).

“It cost, but they recognized the problem. Now, the solution doesn’t have to be lukewarm. In Rosario, federal forces and the Army are needed to prevent the free movement of drug traffickers and hitmen. It is not a priority to build houses, but to prevent them from continuing to massacre Rosario,” Bullrich wrote on Twitter.

