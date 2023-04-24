“The Ordinary Road” will be broadcast on May 3. Guo Qilin and Jin Chen perform the “fun and amusing” routine of the workers jqknews

Guo Qilin

Today, the urban workplace light comedy “The Ordinary Road” is officially finalized. It will be broadcast on CCTV-8 TV drama channel (CCTV-8) at 19:30 every night starting from May 3, and will be broadcast on the entire network of Tencent Video exclusive broadcast. With the release of the finalized information, the drama’s finalized trailer and group portrait posters were released, and the group photos of the single stills were also released at the same time. The office full of details, the workers with different looks, orderly while busy, lively and funny, gives people a real texture close to life, and arouses strong expectations from the audience!

It is reported that the TV series “Ordinary Road” is produced by CCTV, Tencent Video, Xinli TV, directed by Liu Jin, written by Chen Tong, starring Guo Qilin and Jin Chen, starring Yan Zidong and Zhu Zhu, specially invited by Zhang Zixian, Kang Keren , Wang Ye, starring Wang Zhifei, Wu Yufang, Liu Weiwei, and Xiang Hanzhi, and Li Naiwen, Niu Li, Qiu Xinzhi, Sui Junbo, and Li Hongtao in friendship. The play tells the story of migrant workers who are new to the workplace represented by Pan Yan, Zuo Na, and Shu Yinan. “story.

“Youth drifting in the city” is lively and “funny”

Guo Qilin and Jin Chen play my “daily part-time job”

In the group portrait poster released today by the TV series “Ordinary Road”, everyone in Rongke Law Firm appeared “in the same frame” for the first time. Looking around, the whole poster seems to be the most daily office environment of ordinary workers, and the feeling of familiarity and familiarity comes over us. The compact layout of the grid and the piles of documents and files on everyone’s desk make the details of the poster more vivid and real. At the same time, the picture freezes the vivid moments when everyone is busy or sneaking away. Although their expressions are different, they together form an illustration of a tense, orderly and enjoyable workplace life, which makes people think about it. Explore more daily highlights of this “ordinary law firm”.

The preview released at the same time presents a funny contrast of “full ideals and skinny reality”. The catchphrase of “Securing the world, the best choice is Rong Ke” also shows the extraordinary “confidence” of the law firm. However, when the screen changes, the real world of the law firm is another scene: Pan Yan (played by Guo Qilin), Zuo Na (played by Jin Chen), Shu Yinan (played by Yan Zidong) and other trainee lawyers are about to face each other when they come up. The real shock of the company’s collective resignation and the serious loss of customers caused Pan Yan to question his soul, “Is our law firm okay?” The different attitudes of senior lawyers such as Yi Fan (Zhu Zhu) and Du Feiyu (Zhang Zixian) when facing clients and cases vividly outline the real situation in the workplace.

In addition, Zhu Xinxin (played by Kang Keren) and Fan Xiaotian (played by Wang Ye), who are also migrant workers, are fishing and teasing at work, chatting and being lazy, and other details are more delicately portrayed and vividly restored the group portraits in the workplace. “Whether the company is good or not depends on the leadership” and “Part of the legal fees paid to us is to be angry” and other golden sentences frequently appear. Guo Qilin is even a fledgling and wants to rectify the workplace. His cheerful and “funny” temperament resonates with the audience. Zhong added an expectation to “The Ordinary Road”.

“Golden Partner” joined hands for the third time

All staff “familiar faces” lightly empathize with anti-involvement

In addition to the light-hearted temperament of “fun and funny” in the workplace, the behind-the-scenes team of “Ordinary Road” also laid a solid foundation for the quality of the show. Director Liu Jin once won the “Best Director Award” of the Magnolia Award for his epic production “White Deer Plain”, and screenwriter Chen Tong won the honor of “Top Ten TV Screenwriters” in the TV production industry for “Perfect Life”. The creation of film and television dramas of the two has always been good at depicting life in detail. “Ordinary Road” is also the third collaboration between the two after “One Servant, Two Masters” and “Elite Lawyer”.

In addition, “National son-in-law” Guo Qilin, temperamental sister Jin Chen, and young actor Yan Zidong collaborated for the first time, and the “Three Musketeers of Rongke” formed is also full of fresh expectations. In addition, Zhu Zhu, Zhang Zixian, Wang Zhifei, Wu Yufang, Liu Weiwei, Li Naiwen, Niu Li, Qiu Xinzhi, Sui Junbo, Li Hongtao and other “screen familiar faces” joined in surprises, so that the diverse and three-dimensional characters will become more and more powerful with the acting skills of a group of powerful actors. Hair full of tension.

From “reversal” to “Buddhism”, young people today have found a self-consistent attitude towards life. They face the tempering of reality optimistically and open-mindedly, and at the same time they are better at discovering the beauty of life. “Ordinary Road” is written with the reality of “flying close to the ground”, which extends the sense of resonance from the law firm to the workplace life of ordinary people, and finds the “biggest agreement” that young people in different growth environments, working environments, and living environments resonate with number”.

“Now we are disobedient, so the kids won’t do it for you” “Be a little more Buddhist, let’s share with you”… The play uses relaxed and humorous life wisdom to resolve workplace difficulties, and let a positive and optimistic sunny attitude illuminate the way forward. See a little light in life, and experience extraordinary life in the ordinary.

The TV series “Ordinary Road” will be broadcast on CCTV-8 TV drama channel (CCTV-8) at 19:30 every night starting from May 3, and it will be exclusively broadcast on the entire network of Tencent Video, and members will be broadcast at 19:30 every day 2 episodes will be updated, 6 episodes will be updated for the first time, and non-members will update 1 episode every day at 19:30, and will update at 21:30 on the first day. The workers “fun and amuse” their daily life, so stay tuned for the excitement!

