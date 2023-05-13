The organic production project that benefits regional economies advances in commission

The initiative creates a regime of promotion to the production and processing of organic products for a term of 10 years, with tax benefits and a tax credit certificate. The objective is to generate more favorable conditions for exports and competitiveness in international markets and a fund that provides financing for technical assistance to organic production.

The Commission of Economies and Regional Development, which presides over the Deputy Ramiro Fernández Patri (FdT) ruled on the project of the Executive Power that establishes a regime for the promotion of organic production for regional economies.

In this sense, the deputy Fernández Patri, promoter of the norm, considered that “organic production has multiple benefits for society, healthy eating, care for the environment, water. It means roots, more intensive labor and professionalization of agriculture”.

After commenting that there is already “nearly 4 million acres of organic production,” The legislator explained that the regulation will “generate new markets and contribute to raising awareness so that the consumption of organic production increases.

Likewise, he said that he creates a registry and a tax bond “represented by 70% of what the wage bill pays those companies that are dedicated to organic productionand may be used in AFIP to cancel other fiscal commitments”.

For his part, the pro-government deputy Germán Martínez explained that the project underwent some “small modifications” such as financing, the companies that will benefit and the non-reduction of contributions in employer contributions.

“We want to make it clear that the financing floor -currently at 100 million- is upgradable, setting the objectives and scope of the law in those SME producers that need it from medium-sized companies and below. In addition to not reducing contributions to PAMI,” said the head of the Frente de Todos bloc.



