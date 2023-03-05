The organizer was fined because Jay Chou sang too much

Jay Chou was fined for overtime at the concert in Sydney, because three singers held concerts at the same time, which touched Jay Chou’s competitive spirit. At the scene, Jay Chou also said: We have to go home later than them, let them know that Chinese songs are the best, do you want to sing at the venue and drive us home. The fans at the scene screamed and cheered.

It is reported that Jay Chou sang more than 50 songs that night, which was a great benefit for the fans who went to the scene, but he was fined by the venue for exceeding the time limit.

Jay Chou also posted later that fines don’t matter as long as the fans are happy! #周杰伦少妈哥是很不它#

