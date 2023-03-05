Home Entertainment The organizer was fined because Jay Chou sang too much. Jay Chou was fined for overtime at the Sydney concert…|Jay Chou|Concert|Sydney_Sina News
　　The organizer was fined because Jay Chou sang too much

　　Jay Chou was fined for overtime at the concert in Sydney, because three singers held concerts at the same time, which touched Jay Chou’s competitive spirit. At the scene, Jay Chou also said: We have to go home later than them, let them know that Chinese songs are the best, do you want to sing at the venue and drive us home. The fans at the scene screamed and cheered.

　　It is reported that Jay Chou sang more than 50 songs that night, which was a great benefit for the fans who went to the scene, but he was fined by the venue for exceeding the time limit.

　　Jay Chou also posted later that fines don’t matter as long as the fans are happy! #周杰伦少妈哥是很不它#

　　

　　

　　

　　

　　

　　

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.

