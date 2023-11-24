The Origin of Hermès’ Iconic Bride de Gala Scarf Pattern

The Origin of the Iconic Hermès Bride de Gala Scarf Pattern

In 1884, the renowned luxury brand Hermès received a special order from China to provide the Paris Mühlbacher with a five-seater dinner carriage. This distinctive carriage was designed with saddle, bridle, and harness, emphasizing elegance and practicality. The harness, made of red Moroccan goat leather, not only enhanced the horse’s appearance but also allowed for unrestricted movement.

The design of this carriage and harness has since inspired a series of scarves that have become emblematic of the Hermès brand. The “Coupé of the Gala” and “Gala Brides” scarves are a tribute to the elegance and craftsmanship of the original carriage and harness.

Hermès has continued to draw inspiration from its heritage, and the latest embodiment of this is the limited collector’s edition “Rouge Gala” scarf designed by the beauty department’s Pierre Hardy and Gregoris Pyrpylis. The scarf features a unique red tone that exudes depth and elegance, complemented by black and white lacquer and brushed metal pieces.

This limited edition “Rouge Gala” 80 Satin is set to go on sale in China starting this month, allowing fans of the iconic brand to indulge in its rich heritage and timeless elegance.

