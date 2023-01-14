Source title: The original ancient costume legendary drama “One Thought Guanshan” is finished and the ancient Liu Shishi is highly anticipated

On January 13, the original costume legendary drama "Yinan Guanshan" released a special episode and announced that it was officially completed. The heroine Liu Shishi exposed multiple looks for the first time, attracting the audience's attention. The super first-line production team join hands to create a legendary giant system of ancient costumes Powerful director Zhou Jingtao joins hands with director Zou Xi, who has directed many high-profile works such as "Sand Sea" and "Ultimate Notes", and his partner writes "Dream Hualu", "Legend of Lu Zhen", "The Legend of the Female Doctor" and other excellent drama stories. Screenwriter Zhang Wei. It laid a solid foundation for the TV series "One Thought Guanshan". With the cooperation of a team with super-first-line configuration, it took six months to travel to Dunhuang, Hengdian and other places to shoot on-site locations to create the highly anticipated original ancient costume legendary drama "One Thought Guanshan" in 2023. The popularity of Liu Shishi's role continues to rise, and the selection of the ancients draws expectations In the special episode of the film crew released today, the heroine played by Liu Shishi, Ren Ruyi, exposed multiple looks in the play, including a handsome and cool man in a red dress holding a sword against the wind; there is also a red dress dancing, graceful and graceful Nana mysterious and beautiful and the battle-damaged makeup in the black robe, with a trace of pathos in the fierceness. Every shape has its own sense of atmosphere, which makes people sigh that Liu Shishi deserves to be the "Heavenly Chosen Ancient" in the mouth of netizens. And she said in the narration of the video that this is a story "about loss, about growth", and people can't help but want to know the character of Ren Ruyi's character and the development line of the story in the play, which satisfies the appetite of the audience. "One Thought Guanshan" is Liu Shishi's reappearance in a costume drama after five years. In order to play Ren Ruyi, a character with many skill points, in a better state, she joined the group early for detailed training and script reading. Earlier, Liu Shishi's studio exposed a video of her group training. In the video, Liu Shishi was wearing loose daily clothes and was seriously training in martial arts, dancing and etiquette. Although it was only 20 seconds, her crisp play and elegant dancing posture all attracted the attention of the audience. This is not the first time that Liu Shishi has entered the group training early to shape the role. Before the filming of "Strange Man and a Plum", Liu Shishi conducted martial arts training in Hengdian; She also went to the criminal police brigade to study criminal investigation and capture classes; before the filming of the TV series "Golden Years", in order to get closer to the real state of the characters in the play, Liu Shishi went to the design institute to collect folk songs and understand the characters' professional attributes. After debuting for many years, Liu Shishi's seriousness in taking roles has always been obvious to all. The six-second dance tidbits ignite the whole network of costume dramas, and they deserve their names In this finale special, Liu Shishi's six-second dance video sparked heated discussions across the Internet. Ruoxi's dance in the snow in "Scary Step by Step" is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and it is still a famous dance scene in costume dramas in the hearts of many audiences. In "One Thought of Guanshan", Liu Shishi once again showed the dance scene. Ren Ruyi was dressed in a red dress, with a red gauze half covering her face, turned around and danced, and there were drama points from her eyes to her fingertips, firmly attracting the audience's attention. In the era of Internet multimedia, especially under the objective conditions of the prevalence of the Internet, the commercial value and reputation of actors not only rely on the power of fans, but also need to use their works to speak with their own strength. Liu Shishi, who can perfectly digest both play and dance scenes, once again shows that she has become the audience's reassurance for costume dramas, and continues to show her rich plasticity and emotional tension, as well as a high degree of role completion. I believe that Liu Shishi, who is so down-to-earth and serious, will also Live up to expectations and bring us new surprises with increasingly delicate interpretations. Since her debut, Liu Shishi has continued to output high-quality works, and she interprets every role with a sincere attitude. Sometimes gentle and elegant, sometimes sassy and free and easy, temper breakthroughs in the role, and keep moving forward. Looking forward to the broadcast of "One Thought Guan Shan".

