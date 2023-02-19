Original title: The original author of “Cheavy Purple” published an article in support of the lead actor, saying that the production was very sincere and praised Yang Chaoyue for being cute

Sohu Entertainment News Today, Shu Ke, the original author of the TV series “Heavy Purple”, published a drama review on his personal account, saying that the drama did have flaws, but overall it has exceeded my expectations. It can be seen that the production is very sincere. Restore the description in the book as much as possible. At the same time, the author believes that although the heroine has been changed, Yang Chaoyue’s acting is quite cute. The male protagonist Xu Zhengxi (not an actor’s performance problem) actually has little effect on the warming of the persona, but the lines and actions are not adjusted according to the apprentice’s persona from a child to a person.

