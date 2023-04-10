The original drama “Dream” will be staged at Tianqiao Art Center, and Chen Peisi and his son will tell the story in and out of the play

Chen Peisi, Chen Dayu and his son were interviewed.Photo by reporter Fang Fei

From April 28th to May 7th, the stage trilogy “Dream”, written by Yuyue, directed by Chen Peisi, starring Chen Peisi, Chen Dayu and his son, will be staged at Beijing Tianqiao Art Center. On April 6, a themed interview with the theme of “Dream Fright is a New World” was held in the small theater of Tianqiao Art Center; on April 8, the show held the 2023 national tour launch ceremony in Beijing Avenue Drama Valley. During the event, Chen Peisi, Chen Dayu and his son made an appearance together, and shared with everyone the creative story behind the scenes of “Dream”.

Carry out the spirit of comedy in tragedy

“Dream fright is a new world, and old songs still haunt the ancient city.” The drama “Frightened Dream” is an original drama created by the famous screenwriter Yu Yue and Chen Peisi after “The Stage” in 2015. “Dream”, with the fate of the traditional troupe as the main line, tells the story of the Kunqu opera troupe and the Spring Club trying their best to survive and perform theatrical performances in the war-torn era.

Unlike ordinary comedies, “Dream” has a tragic ending. Chen Peisi explained: “Although the finale of this play is a tragedy, but the whole stage action and storyline, there are many conditions for the formation of comedy, which can create laughter from the audience. So this is also an attempt by us. , is to implement the spirit of comedy in tragedy. Because we believe that comedy and tragedy are not distinct, black and white, but a mixture.” Chen Peisi lamented that many tragic events in human society have a lot of comedy plots , “In fact, the laughter of comedy is often related to hurt and grief, so they are inseparable. It is like a steep mountain like a knife edge, with cliffs on both sides, tragedy on one side and comedy on the other, and we are in the middle Climb up a little bit. We also complete the tragedy task on the basis of proficiency in comedy skills.”

During the first two years of “Dream” tour, due to the epidemic, I often faced a dilemma. “Sometimes we feel that we are the same as the characters in the play. We can experience the feelings of our previous generation from our own experience, and this will also be integrated into our performance.” Chen Peisi laughed. Fortunately, the performance market is now It has returned to normal, and the lines in the play have been answered in and out of the play: “The play that has been answered must be sung!” The best state and the best performance must be brought to the long-awaited audience.

“A play within a play” inherits the art of three generations of grandparents and grandchildren

“Dream” adopts the form of “a play within a play”, in which “The White-haired Girl” is cleverly integrated into the work. Played by Chen Peisi, Tong Xiaozhang, the head of the Kunqu Opera Troupe and the Spring Club, played Huang Shiren in the play within the play “The White Haired Girl”. real story. In real life, Chen Peisi’s father, the late performing artist Chen Qiang, experienced a similar situation when he appeared on stage at Yan’an Luyi as Huang Shiren. The three generations of Da Yu’s descendants “same stage across the air”, while laughing, it is deeply touching.

Chen Peisi said: “”Dream” uses a play within a play, which is a very common structure in our dramas. It is also because I have been acting for many years and have very special feelings for dramas, so there are many things to express.”

Regarding the deep family relationship and artistic inheritance between the three generations, Chen Peisi said with a smile: “At that time, my father, as a literary and artistic worker, hoped to bring happiness to the public. It was this idea that made him enter the field of comedy since retirement. .Then I made movies with him. At that time, I was groping, and I had to pass on my experience, telling Dayu my experience, and taking him forward together.” Chen Peistan said that he never wanted Chen Dayu to work In the performing arts industry, just like his father Chen Qiang didn’t want him to do this industry back then, “But there are arrangements in the dark, and now this context has continued. Sometimes I watch him perform on the side stage, and I think What emerges is like myself when I was young, which is a wonderful feeling.”

Comedy creation must keep pace with the times

In “Dream”, Chen Peisi plays a troupe leader who sticks to his duties, and Chen Peisi outside the play is not only an artist, but also the head of Dao Culture. Since entering the field of stage play creation in 2001, he has continuously integrated the theater theory and technical methods based on years of research into stage practice, opening up a new world and blazing a new path. Relying on the old craft of performing, the Avenue Culture founded by Chen Peisi has successively led the creation and production of “Teacher”, “The Balcony”, “A Dou”, “Lei Ren Dinner”, “Old House”, “Spring Night Defense War”, “The Stage” and other well-received audiences. Favorite stage comedy. He humorously and sincerely stated that he is a “craftsman”: “Abiding by the rules and rehearsing the play, rehearsing the play with the pulse of the times, and serving the officials and watching the play.”

At the same time, Chen Peisi has also emphasized many times: times are changing, and we must start from the audience and know who we are creating for. “Keeping up with the times is the minimum quality of a comedian.” He said that he has also been on the road of comedy. Groping, “We are honored to have caught up with a good era and to be unique in a big atmosphere of comedy. We are also very happy to have people with us, and everyone works hard to create a variety of different comedies. Our “Shocking” “Dream” is also a branch of diverse comedy works.”

The play is Chen Dayu’s ten-year commemorative work since he officially entered the industry as a stage actor in 2012, and it is also the first time that father and son star in the same stage. Chen Dayu, who also regards comedy as his career, also sincerely shared that living in an era where communication technology is so convenient, good stage works are more likely to conquer more and more audiences through communication. In Chen Peisi’s view, each work of Avenue Culture carries a different drama structure and practices different creative methods. Creators, like audiences, should always maintain curiosity and enthusiasm to welcome the new world together. (Reporter Wang Run)