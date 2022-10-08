[reader said]

Author: Zhao Minli (Professor of Capital Normal University, Vice President of China Qu Yuan Society, President of China Yuefu Society)

“Li Sao” is the most representative work of the great poet Qu Yuan, and it is also the greatest lyrical poem in the history of Chinese literature. The study of “Li Sao” is naturally inseparable from the text proofreading of the work itself, which is also the most important research basis, so there are many writings in the past dynasties. And Mr. Huang Linggeng’s “Lisao School Interpretation” is undoubtedly a masterpiece in this regard. The original version of this book was published in 1996 by the Zhongzhou Ancient Books Publishing House. It was made by the author under extremely poor living conditions, after more than ten years of hard work and several revisions. Therefore, it was praised by Tang Bingzheng, an expert on Chu poetry as soon as it was published. , Mr. Pan Xiaolong’s high praise. The publication of this book also laid a solid foundation for Mr. Huang Linggeng’s research on Chu Ci. In the following 25 years, his research on “Chu Ci” and “Li Sao” has never stopped. Since 1998, he has independently undertaken five national social science funds with “Chu Ci” as the content, and has successively published “Chu Ci and Bamboo Silk Literature”, “Chu Ci Different Text Dialectics”, “Chu Ci Literature Collection” and “Chu Ci Literature”. Ci Literature Series”, “Chu Ci Xianji”, “Chu Ci Zhang Ju Shu Zheng” and other achievements have made a lot of pioneering research in many fields of Chu Ci research, and achieved fruitful results, which have produced extensive and far-reaching research in academia. The influence has also established him as a leader in contemporary Chu Ci literature circles. After a lapse of more than 20 years, Mr. Huang has re-revised the “Lisao School Interpretation” with his life’s accumulation and profound knowledge, and presented us a heavy academic new book.

“Li Sao School Interpretation (Revised Version)” by Huang Linggeng Zhongzhou Ancient Books Publishing House

Compared with the original work, the revised version has obviously improved a lot in terms of academic quality. The first is the replacement of the base. The original version of this book is based on the Jiguge edition “Chu Ci Supplements”, which was reprinted in the eleventh year of Tongzhi in the Qing Dynasty. Transcripts of Sui Seng Zhiqian’s “Chu Ciyin” fragment, Japanese National Collection Tang manuscript Lu Shanjing’s “Anthology of Anthology”, Shanghai Hanfenlou Collection, Song version of the six ministers’ annotations of “Wenxuan”, Song Duanping version of Zhu Xi’s “Chu Ci Annotation” and other editions Xiang Proofreading, for every word and word in “Li Sao”, has made meticulous proofreading according to the traditional classic literature, and checked every citation, which is enough to ensure the quality of this book and provide a sophisticated study for “Li Sao”. version, it can be described as a great achievement.

The title of this book is “School Interpretation”. In addition to the extremely delicate part of “School”, the part of “School” is more worthy of attention. What is “Gui”? Xu Shen’s “Shuowen Jiezi” said: “It is also to teach old words.” In layman’s terms, it is to use contemporary words to explain ancient languages. Every word or word in Li Sao is itself a complex concept and a cultural symbol. To explain it, it is not only necessary to have knowledge of linguistics and philology, but also to have a wealth of historical and cultural knowledge, which is another important manifestation of the unique value of this book. In this regard, Mr. Pan Xiaolong has highly praised it as early as after the first edition, calling it “explanation and interpretation, new ideas emerging”, and gave many examples, from word exegesis, cultural system, application of principles of mythology and religion, etc. The interpretation and other aspects made have been carefully evaluated, which is more clearly reflected in the revised edition. The author has absorbed a large number of the latest achievements and unearthed literature materials of Chu Ci research for more than 20 years, which makes the content of the book richer and the arguments more substantial. This book opens with an explanation of the meaning of “Gao Yang”. On the basis of the first edition, new materials such as “The Book of Chu Bamboo in the Warring States Period in Shanghai Museum” (VII) and “Xin Cai Ge Ling of Chu Tomb” are used to further prove that “the ancient emperors” Most of the names are based on ‘high’ and ‘far'” (p. 12), which can be described as insight. Throughout the whole book, the author collects all relevant materials available under each item, which provides great convenience for readers’ research. At the same time, the author gives his own explanation in it, which is unique and innovative, which is enough to make people think and inspire people’s minds. It shows that the revised and republished “Lisao School Interpretation” is more worthy of the academic reputation. It can be predicted that the existence of this rare book will surely promote the study of Chu Ci to achieve more brilliant results.

Qingji Guge Mao Biao proofreading Hong Xingzu’s “Chu Ci Supplementary Notes”

Reading this book, I was also moved by Professor Huang Linggeng’s academic spirit. As far as I know, the first draft of this book was made in the early 1980s, when he was still teaching in a remote middle school at the junction of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces. His study of “Li Sao” started in such a difficult environment, by copying page by page, one by one, the famous works of Qu Yuan’s studies in the past dynasties. It was in this environment that he cultivated his love for academics, assiduous spirit and astonishing perseverance, and opened up his academic road in the second half of his life. His heart is connected with Qu Zi, so he will use this spirit of excellence to constantly improve the book and make it a real boutique. This is reflected in the lines of the whole book, especially in the article “On the Death of Qu Yuan” at the end of the book, which is full of emotion and brilliant. Professor Huang Linggeng has devoted his life to the research of Chu Ci, and I think this is the fundamental reason for the success of this book.

“Guangming Daily” (12th edition on October 8, 2022)

[

责编：田媛 ]