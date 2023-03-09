The original small theater work “The True Detective Zhao Chasing the Goose” became popular Beijing-style suspenseful interaction creates a new immersive experience

“Beijing finally has our own immersive small theater work! And it is a particularly exciting Beijing-style suspense thriller interactive immersive comedy!” Starting from March 3, enter the 77 Creative Park in the back street of Dongcheng Art Museum , Pushing open the gate of 77 Theater, it seems that you have traveled to the Beijing Hutong full of fireworks in the 1980s and 1990s. Created by the arresting horse Ax and the genius catcher, based on the 20-year-old real case written by the serious crime policeman Zhao Gan’e, the panoramic immersive murder-seeking theater “The True Detective Zhao Gan’e” directed by the cutting-edge young director Zhang Xiao has become A popular show with a lot of word of mouth recently.

Stills of “True Detective Zhao Chasing the Goose”.Photo by Cai Yuan

performance scene

The auditorium and the performance area are integrated

Regardless of whether you have seen immersive performances before or know the creative background of “The Great Detective Zhao Chasing the Goose”, as long as you open the very textured wooden door of the 77 Theater, you will immediately be deeply attracted by everything in front of you.

Although the sparrow is small, it has all the internal organs, and the mutton soup restaurant that smells hot, the neon-lit Lisa dance hall, and the video hall with small blackboards and small advertisements. You can investigate cases with the police The police station handling the case, the file bag with detailed transcripts and case analysis… Everywhere is full of scenes and props with extremely detailed details, making people seem to have really walked into the Beijing Hutong at the end of the last century.

The audience is divided into three parts: “passing the goose”, “the people who eat melons”, and “God’s perspective”. It is clear which is the performance area and which is the audience area, and it is impossible to tell which are the “actors” who are fully engaged, which are actors with natural acting skills, and which are audiences with a particularly sense of participation. Before the performance started, several enthusiastic old songs that sparked the audience sang, which directly immersed people in the time and space where the story happened.

The story of “True Detective Zhao Chasing the Goose” happened in 1998 in the alley of Nanhuaishu Street in Beijing. Three brutal serial murders followed one after another, breaking the tranquility of the hutong for twenty years. The three female corpses have nothing to do with each other, and there is no trace of the motive for the murder. Zhao Gan’e, who just graduated from the police academy, believes that everyone has the possibility of committing a crime, while veteran policeman Li Jianguo believes that all the people in the alley are good people… Although it is a murder Suspenseful detective drama, but the atmosphere of the whole performance is relaxed and humorous. The audience interacts happily, some help the police catch thieves, some participate in the investigation together in the police station, some form a band with rock singers to play musical instruments, and On a blind date with the director…

Chief interview

Zhao Gan’e: I hope more people will see this story

Zhao Gan’e, the original author of “The True Detective Zhao Gan’e”, is a serious criminal police officer who has been in the police force for 12 years. He has accumulated a large amount of first-hand information on crimes and has strong writing skills. Regarding this drama adaptation, he said: “Thanks to the efforts of director Zhang Xiao and the team of catching Ma Aix, those days of visiting on bicycles, those moments of drawing guns to chase after the murderer, those moments of finding clues and throwing cigarettes and running away The state is vividly displayed. The crew wonderfully interpreted us in that era. Compared with solving the case, these moments represent us the police, that is our obsession. We will always catch the murderer. So I hope there will be more People see this stage, this good story.”

Zhang Xiao: Suspense and humor are both exciting and exciting

“My creative partner and I first determined the performance style of this play, allowing the audience to watch the play immersively and warmly. Then, while maintaining the integrity of the performance, we tried our best to consider the current aesthetic characteristics. For example Visually, on the basis of restoring the 90s of last century as much as possible, we looked for something that still feels beautiful when looking back at the present. We also studied the more popular interactive activities, such as the characteristics of some script killings or secret rooms , but not directly, but as unified as possible in the entire performance system. As a drama worker, I still put the presentation of the show in the most important position. I hope to bring the audience a suspense and humor, excitement and excitement The same show.”

audience feedback

Achieve panoramic immersion and full interaction

Zhao Yan, editor-in-chief of the editorial department of the China Academy of Stage Arts, praised: “The overall space of more than 300 square meters is opened in a snail shell. The relationship between watching and performing is very interesting. The development is extreme and has the quality of life. The interaction with the audience is far beyond my imagination, and the natural tacit understanding .The actors performed in a relaxed, professional, distinctive and convincing manner, and enjoyed the immersion time for more than 2 hours.”

Audience “Is the sun an orange that shines”: “Panoramic immersion experience drama is also so cool! Because you never know if the spotlight will hit you in the next second! You are so close to the actors, almost with everyone The actors all have eye contact and interaction, and they are completely immersed in it. It is suitable for friends who like strong storytelling, focus on plot, love reasoning, and love to catch up.”

A non-local audience: “This is a truly immersive drama. It truly achieves panoramic immersion and full-process interaction. Just as soon as you enter the space, you are already impressed by the scene and immersed in the alleys of the 90s. The opening song Old song, directly pull your whole body into the space-time tunnel.” (Reporter Wang Run)