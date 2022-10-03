Original title: The orthodox sequel of the classic RPG “Ilona” “Eiln” is on Steam and will be released at the end of the year at the earliest

The orthodox sequel to the classic RPG “Ilona”, “Eiln”, will be available on Steam as early as the end of the year

The high-degree-of-freedom Roguelike Japanese RPG “Ilona” orthodox sequel “Eiln” is now available on Steam. The work will be released in the form of early experience. The specific time is to be determined. The Steam page shows that Chinese is not supported for the time being.

The developer stated in the release announcement that “Eiln” has undergone three years of development, and now it is one step closer to the release. In the early access stage, the first version will be the Alpha version, which is the same as “Eiln” in 2006. The initial stage of development is as complete, the content process is about a few hours, and it will be released before the end of the year at the earliest, and the author said that it will take some time before the official release. After all, “Ilona” took five years to complete. In addition, the author also hopes to continue to update the game after the game is completed, the goal is to build a larger world than “Ilona”, and finally, if the opportunity arises, the author hopes to make the third work in the series (and the final work) ).

Steam store page:

Game Features:

·Sandbox RPG with survival, crafting, home and town building and management systems.

·Randomly generated dungeons and content, and a well-established fixed map faithful to the world setting.

·Classic turn-based roguelike game.

·An epic tale of humans and Eleas.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: