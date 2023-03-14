The television broadcast of the 95th. edition of the Oscars, which saw the coronation of All at the same time everywhere as Best Picture, it increased its rating in the United States for the second consecutive year, although the figures are still far from matching those of the pre-pandemic.

As revealed by various specialized North American media, the preliminary numbers of the Nielsen consultancy reported around 18.7 million viewers in the United States, 12 percent more than last year. It also improved, although to a lesser extent, among the target audience of adults between 18 and 49 years (the most important in terms of advertising): in this case the increase was 5 percent.

The televising of the gala had tough competition with the broadcast, also on Sunday night, of the final episode of the first season of The Last of UsHBO’s post-apocalyptic series based on the eponymous video game starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who is this year’s small screen sensation.

However, experts believe that the Academy’s decision to nominate popular films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick and even his own everything everywhere could contribute to gaining audiences’ attention. Also a certain “morbidity” to know how his host, Jimmy Kimmel, would face the subject of the live slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock last year.

Precisely, in 2022 the Oscars ceremony had recovered 58 percent of viewers compared to 2021, which with just over 10 million viewers was recorded as the worst rating in the history of the awards.

Despite the two consecutive years of growth, the figures still do not reach those of before the pandemic: the last time the event passed 20 million people in front of the screen was in 2020 (before the coronavirus forced the closure of borders and send everyone home), when it got nearly 23.6 million viewers.

Even those numbers already showed a loss of interest in the broadcast, when compared to the 2017 Oscars (the year it won Moonlight), when he had 33 million; or 2014 (in that edition it was crowned 12 years a slave), which reached 43.6 million.

The record in the United States for the issuance of Oscars is that of 1998, when it won Titanic for Best Film and the gala had 55.3 million viewers.

