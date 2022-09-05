Listen to the audio version of the article

Evil has germinated in the Paridisian Valinor: it has plunged the elves into darkness and has taken possession of Middle-earth. But the elves chased him and fought him until they got the better of him. Galadriel, deeply marked by the mourning for the death of her elder brother who fell under the blows of Sauron, does not accept peace and continues to search for the missing enemy, but her obsession is her that King Gil-galad disapproves of. Meanwhile, the wood elf Arondir, in love with the human Bronwyn, discovers that the orcs are still active and dangerous.

Near the village of the Harfoot, the furry feet, Nori then finds, in the crater of a meteor, a mysterious and confused stranger. Finally Elrond helps Celebrimbor to seek the alliance of Durin and the dwarves, for the realization of a legendary work.

It is a story of outsiders in conflict with their own community that of The Lord of the Rings: the rings of power, a story where the protagonists have ideas, convictions or simply feelings, which marginalize them: from the curiosity of Nori to the love of Arondir and Bronwyn to the determination of Galadriel and the friendship between Elrond and Durin. Destiny, not satisfied, places them in front of Evil, which is elusive and hides while undermining and corrupting in the shadows. If this is the moral heart of the story, definitely in line with the worldview tolkeniana, what is most impressive is the spectacular side. The budget of the series is notoriously out of scale and the money invested can all be seen, in an application of the CGI (computer graphics) that has nothing of television and in fact also holds a vision on the big screen – like that of the first two episodes granted in preview to journalists. The variety of peoples and the large number of locations, the animation of the fantastic creatures and the vastness of the scenarios are impressive. They do justice to an epic and adventurous story that spans many fantastic lands and meticulously prepares for future battles. The risk of going to touch the revered Tolkien, and above all of doing it with almost unknown authors and with a cast of little-known faces, was mind-boggling but for now it seems like a winning bet. TV has never looked so great.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, Prime Video