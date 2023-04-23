The owner of a Chinese supermarket killed a thief who tried to rob his business: he was apprehended

A businessman of Chinese nationality was apprehended after matar stabbing a thief who entered his business with the intention of robbing him. The offender had already assaulted the premises a day before.

The event occurred last Friday, in the Buenos Aires town of Victoria, in a supermarket located on Calle Independencia at 100.

According to police information, the man entered the supermarket and tried to commit a robbery using an “L” shaped iron that he intended to pass off as a firearm.

Alerted to the situation, the owner of the premises, identified as Weng Chaodi (45), took a knife and stabbed the raider on the chest. After this, the injured man left the premises and collapsed on the public road, where he died.

As a result of the incident, members of the 2nd San Fernando Police Station were summoned to the place, who, when carrying out the first proceedings, were able to determine that the victim had committed a crime. assault under the same modality in the trade, the day before.

The owner of the supermarket was apprehended at the disposal of the San Fernando prosecutor, from the criminal area, Sergio Zyldergemejn, reported police sources.

The prosecutor also ordered the presence of the Scientific Police experts at the crime scene and the participation of detectives from the Departmental Investigation Delegation (DDI) of the San Fernando district.

