On January 6, South Korea’s MBC TV station news exposed the behavior of Zhao Zhubin, the main criminal of “House N”, who hired a private investigation agency to track and investigate BLACKPINK’s Kim Ji-soo’s private life.

The main culprit of “Room N” Zhao Zhubin once logged into the administrative system to investigate the personal information of the girl group, and hired a four-person investigation agency to track BLACKPINK member Kim Ji-soo. Zhao Zhubin disclosed with others in the chat records that he found someone to follow up and investigate Jin Zhixiu, saying that he did not have a boyfriend, and he did nothing when he got home, not even turning on the room lights.

On the morning of October 14, 2021, the Supreme Court of South Korea made a final verdict on Zhao Zhubin, the principal criminal of “Room N”, and sentenced him to 42 years in prison. Previously, Zhao Zhubin was sentenced to 45 years in prison in the first trial, but his sentence was commuted to 42 years in the second trial.

After Zhao Zhubin’s stalking of BLACKPINK’s Kim Ji-soo was exposed, netizens said that being stalked was really scary. Some netizens also said that Zhixiu did not turn on the lights at night for three consecutive months, maybe he had realized that he was being followed by someone at that time, and felt very sorry for Jin Zhixiu.

Original title: The owner of No. N has followed up and investigated Kim Ji-soo, claiming that he does not turn on the lights at night

