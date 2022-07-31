The Turin painter Mauro Chessa, one of the masters of contemporary figurative painting, known for his landscapes, died at the age of 89 in Turin. The announcement of his death was given by his wife Franca and their children Silvia and Jacopo with Marco, Chiara and their three adored nephews Matteo, Sophie and Zeno. The funeral will be on Tuesday 2 August, at 3.30 pm, at the Monumental Cemetery of the Piedmontese capital.

Born in Turin on March 26, 1933, he was the son of the painter Gigi, a member of the I Sei di Torino group, who worked at the time of Felice Casorati’s season, together with Carlo Levi, Jessie Boswell, Enrico Paulucci, Nicola Galante and Francesco I mention.

At the beginning of the fifties Mauro Chessa participated in the association formed by the young Turin painters Francesco Tabusso, Giacomo Soffiantino, Francesco Casorati, Nino Aimone, giving life to the art and literature magazine “Orsa Minore”.

Like other artists of his generation, Mauro Chessa made his debut at the Venice Biennale, where he exhibited in 1956 and 1958 with paintings of civil commitment. He then took a break with regard to painting from the late sixties to the late seventies, in which he devoted himself to film-like experiences. After a beginning marked by existential realism, he landed on informal painting, to then return to a more openly figurative dimension: the attention to reality produces still lifes of everyday finds, suburban or natural views and figures, especially female, investigated in their humanity absorbed.

In 2004 Chessa painted two works dedicated to the Resistance for the Municipality of Alba, which overlook the monumental staircase of the Town Hall. In 2007 you created six lunettes dedicated to commerce at the Galleria Umberto I in Turin. In 2010 she received the Cesare Pavese Painting Award ‘A Life for Art’. In 2016 he designed the drapes of the Palio di Asti.