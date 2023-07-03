the panorama of the First National

Agropecuario is the leader of Zone A, on matchday 23 it lost to Defensores de Belgrano 1-0 and has 38 points. On the side of Zone B, on matchday 20, Independiente Rivadavia lost 2-1 to Club Miter and has 40 units.

Group A of the First National 2023

Group A, whose sole leader is Agropecuario with 38 points, underwent changes this past weekend.

After Agropecuario’s defeat as a visitor, his pursuers are hot on his heels.

Gimnasia y Esgrima, Deportivo Morón and Almirante Brown, who have 35 units, are the second to seek to win the lead and achieve promotion to the 2024 Professional League.

Those from La Plata achieved the victory by three goals against one against Alvarado. El Gallo, who has four victories in a row, did his homework against Defensores Unidos 1-0. La Fragata closed the day with a bitter taste after the 0-0 draw against Guillermo Brown.

The group is very close, San Martín de Tucumán, who lost 4-0 against Atlético Güemes, is seventh in the table and has 34 points.

At the bottom of the group, Flandria, who lost 3-1 to Patronato, is last with 20 points.

In this area is Estudiante de Río Cuarto, who has gone 4 games without losing, on this date he won the 1-0 home victory against Almagro. Those from Río Cuarto have 29 points and are in tenth position.

Group B of the First National 2023

The leader of Group B is Independiente Rivadavia, who lost the chance to add three against Club Mitre. Even so, he has 40 points and does not lose the lead.

The second in the table met on this day, Chacarita and Deportivo Maipú, who have 39 points, finished the match 2-1. The victory went to the Undertaker.

At the bottom of the table are Villa Dálmine, Chaco For Ever and Tristán Suárez who have 15, 16 and 17 points respectively.

In this group is Racing de Nueva Italia which, after the draw at Miguel Sancho 3-3 against Atlético de Rafaela, is located in 20th position in the table with 20 units.

Table of positions of the First National

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

