The Paris Lido for all Musicals

Once the decades of the famous revues with the legendary Bluebell Girls ended, the Parisian Lido changed management and switched to musicals a year ago. However, the tables and the entire environment as we know it remain. Here for the holidays is the fun and little-known here “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum”, by a giant like Sondheim, which is inspired by Plautus’ comedies and transports us to Ancient Rome. From Rome to Naples in the golden era of the Song of Him; the contemporaneity instead of Luciano Berio in Florence.

Paris

From 1 December to 4 February at the Lido, an excellent opportunity to see a fun musical by Stephen Sondheim, “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum”, which is rarely staged here on the continent. Instead it was a great success by one of the greatest authors – of both music and words – of musicals of the last fifty years. It is inspired by some comedies by Plautus; award-winning on Broadway, it was made into a film in 1966 directed by Richard Lester (who we remember for “Superman” and the Beatles films, among others). In Paris it will be in the original version, with surtitles; great company and a directing team of the same caliber.

Napoli

From 30 November to 6 December at the Trianon Viviani Theater “Reginella, sono Libero”, with Gianfranco Gallo and ten other artists. We are in 1942, the famous Libero Bovio seems to be sleeping. It is the day of his death. He wakes up, looks at himself in the mirror, his body and voice are not his. Maybe he dreams? The show is a journey through the creations of one of the greatest authors of the lyrics of the Neapolitan song.

Firenze

On the 4th at the Niccolini Theater a program entirely dedicated to the chamber music of Luciano Berio, one of the major composers of the second half of the twentieth century. With Monica Bacelli (mezzo-soprano), Michele Marasco (flute), Paolo Fumagalli (viola), Erik Bertsch (piano), Matteo Savio (percussion), Tempo Reale (live electronics). For the Friends of Music Season, which continues until April 14th. On 6-7 at the Teatro del Maggio Daniele Gatti with the Orchestra del Maggio continues the complete Honegger Symphonies (also music by Debussy and Beethoven).

