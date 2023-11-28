The Paris Opera pays homage to Jiri Kylian

Listen to the audio version of the article

In recent months the world of dance has been paying homage to the art of Jiri Kylian on the occasion of his seventy-fifth birthday. And when we talk about the world, we say it with good reason: only in 2023, which began with the homage of the Balletto della Scala, (which brought back to the Piermarini scene, after fourteen years, the dream world of the masterpiece “Bella Figura” ), on both sides of the ocean, many great companies have paid homage to him, from the Czech National Ballet to the American Ballet Theatre, from the Astana Opera Ballet to the Teatro Colon Ballet in Buenos Aires, from the Greek National Ballet to the Tokyo Ballet.

However, Kylian’s return to the Paris Opera is something more: over the years the Maison has had a privileged relationship with him, which in addition to having brought many of his ballets to Paris, has also been based on three absolute creations for French artists , “ Felliet d’ Autum ” ( 1990), “ Dous Mensonges” ( 1999 ) and “ Il faut qu’une porte…” ( 2004 ) among the very few that Kylian has made outside the Nederland Dance Theater.

The new Parisian evening (from 8 December) therefore once again recounts the special filing between the maestro and the company, but, in addition to finally bringing three jewels of Kylian’s dance into the repertoire – the absolute “Petite Mort” with the its sardonic counterpart “Six Dances” and the dreamlike “Gods and Dogs” – more generally it is a new demonstration of his artistic genius, after the placement among the Immortals of the French Academy, which in 2019 finally annexed the choreography with him among other major arts.

Nonetheless, the Opera’s show, like all companies in the world, takes us to the artist’s past, who in recent years has begun a new creative path, or rather has freed his dance from the stage and brought it in the world. An always metaphysical world, in which the carriages of a tram or a staircase become passages for “Therebouts Unknown” and the video creates a hiatus between a before and an after, but in which the dance – now more than touches and glances – is always present, and foundational. This was the case in “Scalamare” created in 2017 on the steps of the War Memorial in our Ancona and now in the brand new “Sehnsucht” in which the beach of the Dutch island Tarsceling is the metaphysical area in which a man and a woman who have now matured ( the actor Peter Joiesch and his muse and companion Sabine Kuptferger) follow the course of the seasons and their relationship in a timeless atmosphere. Meanwhile, while the past and present continue to show us his creative path, Kylian is starting another project, an installation entitled from the Japanese “esno”. On the magnetic qualities of. Arvo Part two circles, one black, the other white will create the harmony of the universe, of the sun and the other stars down to living beings, in an endless dance that holds together the entrances and exits in a continuum, up to the end of days.

