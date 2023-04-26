Home » the participant who moved Pampita with his story won again
Mariano, the participant who thrilled Pampita in The 8 Steps of the 3 million, won again and celebrated again with his daughter.

“Mariano, ssix million pesos!!! Mariano, private security employee, who is dHe is on leave for a health issue, he is with Agustina in Buenos Aires”, said Guido Kaczka, once his victory was known.

“Doing treatment at Garrahan, he earned six million pesos,” added the driver.

While this was happening, everything was excitement in the studio. “Married to Noelia, more than 19 years ago. They met in high school with Agustina’s mother and they also have Facundo and Lara, who they sent them the video, they wished them luck, and boy were they ablesix million pesos”, continued the driver, while the winner of Santiago del Estero hugged his daughter.

“Well, congratulations Mariano,” Guido told the winner.

“How crazy huh,” replied the participant.

“How crazy, isn’t it?” Guido reacted, laughing.

“Suddenly, the things of life,” continued the driver.

“Well, you signed up, you came, but didn’t you think so much?” Guido inquired.

“No, sure not. I thought I was going to be on the first step, sitting in a chair, spinning around ”, the winning contestant was honest.

The participant has 6 million and confirmed that he will go for 9.

The inconsolable cry of Pampita

In the above program, the participant He said that the prize was to pay for the treatment of his daughter, who is a cancer patient.. The story moved Pampita.

When he won the first three million, he moved the jury when his daughter entered and they both melted into a big hug.


