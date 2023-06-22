the party meeting of Juntos Somos Río Negro between Carreras and Weretilneck in Fernández Oro

The closeness between Arabela Carreras and Alberto Weretilneck was simply physical: they were sitting next to each other at the main table of the party meeting that took place yesterday in Fernández Oro, but the distance between them was the same as they had been for months. The gestures, the looks and the distance in the few moments of relaxation that took place in an intense day of Juntos Somos Río Negro publicly exposed the distant relationship between the governor and the elected president of the province.

The meeting in a cold room, a few meters from the river and with a gray climate It was a metaphor for the analysis that Weretilneck made about the situation that the party is going through in the Rio Negro and national political scene. As never before, he was very self-critical.

He even compared the current moment with the worst crisis since they were in the ruling party: the debate over the nuclear power plant in Sierra Grande in 2017, which forced them to lower their candidacies for Congress. “I don’t know if it’s that serious, but it’s a sad and complicated scenario.” He said about the acceptance that JSRN has in the province.

It is true that he also showed optimism because he won a provincial election in a context of acute national crisis, but he made a strong call for attention to the official leaders.

At the central table, in addition to Carreras and Weretilneck, were the lieutenant governor Alejandro Palmieri, the local mayor Mariano Lavin, the national deputies Luis Di Giacomo and Agustín Domingo, the president of the JSRN block in the legislature, Facundo López, and the legislator and president of the MPP, Elbi Cides.

True to his detailed style, the senator gave a statistical display with tables and figures from all the urban centers of the province to explain why so many votes were lost between 2019 and 2023. He marked a clear difference with the opposition, assuring that governing with a “monthly inflation of 9%”, a growing poverty rate and the general crisis of the national government causes a unfavorable impact on any ruling party.

He postulated the possible causes, in addition to the crisis of the national economy, and named two: the “great agreement” that was his central axis in the election campaign of April 16 and the growth of JxC from the Macri-Pichetto agreement for the 2019 elections.

For him, that decision had a decisive correlation in the political scene of Río Negro. He lowered a clear message about the agreements with sectors of the PJ and of radicalism: He assured that without these alliances today they would be the third provincial force, behind JxC and Peronism, if they were to unify. He was encouraged to predict a bad result in 2027 if the current scenario does not change and He even named María Emilia Soria as the main opponent in a hypothetical electoral contest.

Another important axis that the senator mentioned was the low participation of citizens in the polls, the drop was around 14% approximately compared to the average for the province. He said that it is a disbelief of the policy and that glimpses mainly in the sectors of middle class, lower middle class. A part of society that has three basic demands: housing, food and security.

He raised it as the great challenge that has the strength to search for the “undecided” for the PASO, a pilot test for the national elections that will define seats for Río Negro. In this context, it was announced that the JSRN candidates They will be Di Giácomo (who will seek re-election) Julia Fernández (provincial legislator) and Mayor Lavin. Meanwhile, the legislator from Viedemia Marcelo Szczygol will be a candidate for ParlaSur.

“I feel like we touched the ground with this election. The situation is much more complex than is thought. That’s why I think we have to be very fine with a lot of detail, especially in management, to listen to social demand, understand what they want from us”, he said before some 80 people, including some officials such as the Secretary of Energy Andrea Confini and the State Attorney Gastón Pérez Estevan.

The governor-elect also made a self-criticism about the dates of the elections and understood that the strategy of unifying the province with municipalities was not successful, and gave the example of Catriel where they lost the city after 12 years and in the first round, a very strong setback for JSRN. That disposition that gave him such good results in 2019, on the current political map it appears to be a misreading of Weretilneck.

The senator also left a message of encouragement, prior to the definitions of the candidacies for the PASO: “We have to feel proud of having won the province and almost all the municipalities, with a majority in the legislature,” he said.

The Primaries will allow us to have greater precision about the political situation that today is going through a crisis that is reflected in a significant drop in the flow of genuine votes.





